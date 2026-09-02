ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Court Acquits Man After 16 Years In Minor’s Rape‑Murder Case, Flags 'Serious Doubts' In Prosecution

New Delhi: Sixteen years and seven months in prison—only to be acquitted. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction of a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a minor, ruling that "missing links" in the prosecution’s chain of evidence made the case unsustainable.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said: "there are several missing links in the chain of the prosecution case which, in our view, do not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was the person who committed the offence. Since, in our view, prosecution has failed to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt, the benefit of the same has to be given to the accused.”

The bench held that the trial court had erred in convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment and the Punjab and Haryana High Court also erred in upholding his conviction.

The bench said the theory of the prosecution that the accused and the deceased were last seen together is clearly not borne out from the testimony of the witnesses. The factum of child accompanying the accused at the relevant point of time is also not established by conclusive evidence, it added.

The bench said there was no "plausible explanation" for the accused making an alleged extra-judicial confession to the village sarpanch, with whom neither he nor the victim had any connection.

"Extra-judicial confession is a weak piece of evidence and per se without any independent and cogent corroborative circumstance or evidence cannot be made the sole basis for conviction," the bench said.

The bench said wherever the court, upon due appreciation of the entire prosecution evidence, intends to base a conviction on an extra-judicial confession, it must ensure that the same inspires confidence and is corroborated by other prosecution evidence.

"If, however, the extra-judicial confession suffers from material discrepancies or inherent improbabilities and does not appear to be cogent as per the prosecution version, it may be difficult for the court to base a conviction on such a confession. In such circumstances, the court would be fully justified in ruling such evidence out of consideration," it said.

The bench said furthermore, although semen was detected on the underwear of the victim, there was no DNA test conducted to match the semen found on the underwear of the accused and the semen obtained from the rectal swab of the deceased. It said that the trial court held that, since the accused was not married, there was no explanation given by him to explain the presence of semen in his underwear.