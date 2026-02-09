ETV Bharat / state

'Suppressing SIT Report, Dragging My Minor Children', 'Super Flop Political Drama': Gaurav Gogoi Responds To Sarma

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged on Monday that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sat on the SIT report for six months as it had nothing in it to prove that Gogoi had links with Pakistan.

Gogoi's response came a day after Sarma held a press conference on Sunday evening in Dispur, in which he made major allegations against the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn.

Addressing the media here, Gogoi questioned why Sarma had waited so long to raise the issue when the SIT report regarding alleged "anti-India activities" involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his purported links to Gogoi's wife was submitted on September 10, 2024.

The Congress leader also accused the Chief Minister of crossing all limits by publicly disclosing details related to his minor children during Sunday's press interaction.

"Suppressing an SIT report and dragging my minor children into it is a super flop political drama," Gogoi said.

The Congress MP reiterated that his visits to Pakistan in December 2013 and January 2014 were "personal" as he was accompanying his wife Elizabeth, who was working for an international organisation. He vehemently denied Sarma's allegations that he and his wife had "Pakistan links". Gogoi married Elizabeth, a UK national, in October 2023.

"Many people visit Pakistan for different purposes. Some on personal visits, some on diplomatic visits. PM Modi himself visited Pakistan in 2015 to wish the then PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and attended his daughter's marriage," Gogoi said.

He accused Sarma of repeatedly raising the "Pakistan link" issue in the media for electoral gains. "The people of Assam will decide the fate of Himanta Biswa Sarma over false allegations against me," Gogoi said.

Assam CM 'Inciting Genocide' Against Muslims, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi also accused Sarma of "inciting genocide" against Muslims through his videos, and urged police to take suo motu cognisance.