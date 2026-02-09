'Suppressing SIT Report, Dragging My Minor Children', 'Super Flop Political Drama': Gaurav Gogoi Responds To Sarma
The Congress MP reiterated that his visits to Pakistan in December 2013 and January 2014 were "personal" as he was accompanying his wife, Elizabeth.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST|
Updated : February 9, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged on Monday that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sat on the SIT report for six months as it had nothing in it to prove that Gogoi had links with Pakistan.
Gogoi's response came a day after Sarma held a press conference on Sunday evening in Dispur, in which he made major allegations against the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn.
Addressing the media here, Gogoi questioned why Sarma had waited so long to raise the issue when the SIT report regarding alleged "anti-India activities" involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his purported links to Gogoi's wife was submitted on September 10, 2024.
The Congress leader also accused the Chief Minister of crossing all limits by publicly disclosing details related to his minor children during Sunday's press interaction.
"Suppressing an SIT report and dragging my minor children into it is a super flop political drama," Gogoi said.
The Congress MP reiterated that his visits to Pakistan in December 2013 and January 2014 were "personal" as he was accompanying his wife Elizabeth, who was working for an international organisation. He vehemently denied Sarma's allegations that he and his wife had "Pakistan links". Gogoi married Elizabeth, a UK national, in October 2023.
"Many people visit Pakistan for different purposes. Some on personal visits, some on diplomatic visits. PM Modi himself visited Pakistan in 2015 to wish the then PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and attended his daughter's marriage," Gogoi said.
He accused Sarma of repeatedly raising the "Pakistan link" issue in the media for electoral gains. "The people of Assam will decide the fate of Himanta Biswa Sarma over false allegations against me," Gogoi said.
Assam CM 'Inciting Genocide' Against Muslims, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi also accused Sarma of "inciting genocide" against Muslims through his videos, and urged police to take suo motu cognisance.
He was alluding to a now-deleted video, shared by the state BJP on X, which showed Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption.
“The Assam CM is inciting genocide against Muslims through his videos... Police must take suo motu cognisance of Sarma targeting a particular community, and sharing vicious social media videos,” Gogoi said in the press conference.
Talking to PTI after the press meet, Gogoi added, "He (Sarma) has distributed a video that he later deleted, which clearly showed how he is promoting genocide of Muslims.”
He alleged that Sarma made “hate speeches” against a minority community and the matter was taken to court, referring to recent statements by the chief minister against ‘Miyas’ that the community will continue facing “trouble” till he is in power.
'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and the non-Bengali speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.
“The CM continues to show why he is unfit to occupy this chair. There have been several instances in the recent past where he has committed crimes for which he should be removed from the chair. He should resign,” the Congress leader asserted.
At the press conference, Gogoi accused Sarma of pretending to be “secular” when he was in the Congress. Sarma had switched over to the BJP in August 2015.
“The chief minister talks about Hindus so much now. If he is actually their champion, let him stop the cow syndicate within 24 hours,” Gogoi said, reiterating the charge by the Congress about the ruling BJP-led dispensation operating various illegal syndicates.
Speaking on Sarma's allegation that as an MP, Gogoi raised sensitive issues in Lok Sabha on border dispute and defence sector, the Congress leader said that he became an MP for three reasons: to raise the voice for the country, for Assam and for the people who elected him.
"As a responsible MP, it is normal to ask questions in Parliament. All questions raised in Parliament are cleared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat beforehand," he said. (With PTI inputs)
