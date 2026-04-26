ETV Bharat / state

Supporters Of Parties Clash In Howrah And Haroa Area Before Phase Two Of Bengal Polls

TMC and BJP supporters, after a clash broke out over the chanting of slogans during a roadshow of the saffron party's Uttar Howrah candidate, Umesh Rai, in Howrah, Sunday, April 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Howrah and Haroa areas of West Bengal in the run-up to the second phase of polling on April 29, a senior police official said on Sunday. In Howrah town, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters over the chanting of slogans during a roadshow of the saffron party's Uttar Howrah candidate Umesh Rai.

As the roadshow passed by a TMC election office in the area on G T Road, TMC supporters chanted its poll slogan 'Joy Bangla' that was countered by BJP supporters with the "Jai Shri Ram" chant. This led to an altercation between two groups, leading to a scuffle that prompted central forces to baton-charge both BJP and TMC supporters, a police official said.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan was heading the roadshow. However, by the time the scuffle took place, his vehicle had already crossed the spot.