ETV Bharat / state

'Support Pakistan If Pak-US War Breaks Out': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore Clarifies He Meant 'Match'

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Rathore has sparked a controversy after saying he would stand with Pakistan if war broke out between the neighbouring country and the United States.

Facing criticism from the Opposition parties, Rathore on Friday clarified his statement was being "distorted" and represented uin an inappropriate manner, saying he made the remarks in respect to the India-Pakistan match and not war.

Addressing an event at the BJP headquarters on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam in Jaipur on Thursday, Rathore said if there is a war between US and Pakistan, he will support the latter as it is India's neighbour, but when there is an issue between India and Pakistan, he will support the former.

"We need to understand this. When there is a war between Pakistan and America, we are with Pakistan because it is our neighbour. But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with India. Right? This is what we need to understand," he said.

Opposition Parties Condemn BJP

His statement drew strong criticism from Congress leaders, who questioned his position with Pakistan.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha questioned how a leader holding a responsible position in a national party could make such a statement.

Sharing Rathore's remarks on social media, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked what action BJP would take against their "anti national" leader.