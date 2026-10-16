'Support Pakistan If Pak-US War Breaks Out': Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore Clarifies He Meant 'Match'
Both Congress and AAP took to their X handles, questioning whether BJP would take action against their Rajasthan chief for his "anti national" remark.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Rathore has sparked a controversy after saying he would stand with Pakistan if war broke out between the neighbouring country and the United States.
Facing criticism from the Opposition parties, Rathore on Friday clarified his statement was being "distorted" and represented uin an inappropriate manner, saying he made the remarks in respect to the India-Pakistan match and not war.
मैंने जो बात कही थी, वह भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच क्रिकेट मैच के संदर्भ में कही थी, लेकिन मेरे बयान को तोड़-मरोड़कर प्रस्तुत किया गया, जो बिल्कुल भी उचित नहीं है। -श्री @madanrrathore प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, भाजपा राजस्थान https://t.co/aQlexxLd2o— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) October 15, 2026
Addressing an event at the BJP headquarters on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam in Jaipur on Thursday, Rathore said if there is a war between US and Pakistan, he will support the latter as it is India's neighbour, but when there is an issue between India and Pakistan, he will support the former.
"We need to understand this. When there is a war between Pakistan and America, we are with Pakistan because it is our neighbour. But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with India. Right? This is what we need to understand," he said.
Opposition Parties Condemn BJP
His statement drew strong criticism from Congress leaders, who questioned his position with Pakistan.
Congress MP Vivek Tankha questioned how a leader holding a responsible position in a national party could make such a statement.
The BJP’s love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Are @narendramodi and @AmitShah also with Pakistan? If not, let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national.— Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 15, 2026
Sharing Rathore's remarks on social media, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked what action BJP would take against their "anti national" leader.
"The BJP’s love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah also with Pakistan? If not, let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national," her post read.
Slamming Rathore's statement, AAP leaders asked BJP whether talks about standing with Pakistan amounts to be a traitor or not.
BJP के राजस्थान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मदन राठौड़ का बयान: अमेरिका-पाकिस्तान का युद्ध हुआ तो हम पाकिस्तान के साथ हैं! जनता सवाल पूछे तो पाकिस्तानी, युवा आवाज़ उठाए तो आतंकवादी! लेकिन BJP का नेता पाकिस्तान के साथ खड़े होने की बात करे तो मोदी जी का राष्ट्रवाद कहाँ चला जाता है? पाकिस्तान के साथ खड़े होने की बात करने वाली BJP देशद्रोही है या नहीं, मोदी जी?— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 15, 2026
"Statement by BJP's Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore: If a war breaks out between America and Pakistan, we stand with Pakistan! When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to? Is the BJP, which talks about standing with Pakistan, a traitor or not, Mr. Modi?" AAP posted on his X handle.
Madan Rathore Clarifies
As the controversy grew, Rathore issued a clarification on the party's X handle, saying, his statement was distorted and presented in an inappropriate way.
"The statement I made was in the context of the cricket match between India and Pakistan, but my statement was distorted and presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate."
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