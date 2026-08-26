ETV Bharat / state

Support AIMIM in 2027 UP Assembly Polls: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon people to support and strengthen the party and pray for the success of its candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi here on Tuesday night, the Hyderabad MP asked why Muslims of the country shouldn't have their own leadership when every other community does. Owaisi said the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen won five seats in the last Bihar Assembly elections and hoped for the party to put up an impressive show in UP also.

"My friends and elders, support and strengthen the AIMIM and pray for the AIMIM candidates' success in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. We won five seats in Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh also, Allah will grant success to the members of AIMIM...those who want to level accusations, let them level," he said.

He asked when every community can have its own leadership why shouldn't the Muslims of the country.

"India will grow stronger, India's democracy and Constitution would be strengthened. There are only 24 MPs in the country where a community has a population of 18 crore. There are only 24 MPs in the Parliament and there is no one to speak up for them. They cannot speak on the issue of Vande Mataram," he said adding when there was a debate on the national song in the Parliament it was he who spoke on it.

On the Vande Mataram row, Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi had decided that just two stanzas of it would be sung.

"Is Narendra Modi more intellectual, patriotic than Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Bose, Rabindranath Tagore. The country belongs to everyone. BJP and Modi by making a law on this are insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi", he charged.