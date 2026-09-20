Superintendent Of Cuttack's Choudwar Jail Arrested Over UTPs' Escape Last Year
Sujit Raul was accused of manipulating jail's minute book to show he was on duty while he was on leave, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Cuttack: Superintendent of Choudwar Jail in Odisha's Cuttack Sujit Raul was on Sunday arrested in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from Bihar last year.
Raul landed in trouble when former jailor Santoshini Das lodged an FIR against him after two under-trial murder accused, Raja Sahani from Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar from Rampur of Bihar, escaped from the jail on October 2 last year.
Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar were arrested on January 4, 2025, while they were attempting to loot a jewellery shop in Panikoili in Jajpur district. After some alert local residents thwarted their robbery attempt, the accused along with two others opened fire in their bid to escape from the spot. Following the firing two people died on the spot.
While the locals managed to nab Sahani and Kumar, two others managed to flee. On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot and arrested Sahani and Kunar. Later, they were lodged at the Ragadi sub-jail of Jajpur district. However, both the undertrial prisoners were shifted to Choudwar Jail a few months back for security reasons but they escaped from the jail on October 2 last year.
After the UTPs escaped, Das lodged a complaint against Raul. She alleged that Raul was absent from duty without authorisation and reported back only after Sahani and Kumar escaped from the prison. She alleged that Raul had manipulated the jail's minute book.
Das claimed that the CCTV footage revealed that on October 2, Raul visited the jail for only one hour in the morning before leaving. However, office records indicated he was present from morning until evening. An investigation into the unauthorized absence revealed that he had forged the Jailer’s signature and, acting on the Jailer’s advice, claimed to have gone to Khurda on leave.
Das questioned the discrepancy. She asked if CCTV footage showed him in the jail for only one hour—and the investigation confirmed he had gone to Khurda—how did the office entry-exit register record his presence until the evening?
Raul was also accused of being involved in serious activities such as manipulation of government records and criminal behavior while on official duty. On October 2 last year, there was an allegation of forgery of the signature of the jailer in the superintendent's minute book, said an official. Fearing arrest, Raul filed an anticipatory bail application in the Orissa High Court. However, the court rejected the plea.
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