ETV Bharat / state

Superintendent Of Cuttack's Choudwar Jail Arrested Over UTPs' Escape Last Year

Cuttack: Superintendent of Choudwar Jail in Odisha's Cuttack Sujit Raul was on Sunday arrested in connection with the escape of two undertrial prisoners from Bihar last year.

Raul landed in trouble when former jailor Santoshini Das lodged an FIR against him after two under-trial murder accused, Raja Sahani from Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar from Rampur of Bihar, escaped from the jail on October 2 last year.

Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar were arrested on January 4, 2025, while they were attempting to loot a jewellery shop in Panikoili in Jajpur district. After some alert local residents thwarted their robbery attempt, the accused along with two others opened fire in their bid to escape from the spot. Following the firing two people died on the spot.

While the locals managed to nab Sahani and Kumar, two others managed to flee. On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot and arrested Sahani and Kunar. Later, they were lodged at the Ragadi sub-jail of Jajpur district. However, both the undertrial prisoners were shifted to Choudwar Jail a few months back for security reasons but they escaped from the jail on October 2 last year.

After the UTPs escaped, Das lodged a complaint against Raul. She alleged that Raul was absent from duty without authorisation and reported back only after Sahani and Kumar escaped from the prison. She alleged that Raul had manipulated the jail's minute book.