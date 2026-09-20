ETV Bharat / state

Super El Nino To Hit Kharif Rice Production In Telangana

Hyderabad: Super El Nino is expected to severely impact the staple food of rice in Telangana. The adverse weather conditions have led to a widespread concern among the farming community over the significant decrease in the yield during the Kharif season.

Agriculture Department and Civil Supplies Department statistics point towards a decrease in Kharif rice cultivation by more than 10 lakh acres as compared to last year's monsoon season. In 2025-26, Telangana achieved an all-time record of 148.3 lakh tonnes of production from 67.57 lakh acres. But official sources estimate a sowing on only 55,89,862 acres in the 2025-26 monsoon season resulting in an expected yield of 119.57 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

Sources said that climate change has led to unexpected changes in the agricultural sector of Telangana. The area under paddy cultivation is expected to fall drastically due to deficient rainfall in this year's Kharif season, upsetting the estimates.

While the normal cultivation area in this year's Kharif season was set at 1,32,38,446 acres, crops are being grown only in 1, 24, 90, 516 acres. This area has decreased by 6% in comparison to last year. In the case of paddy, the area has been limited to 85% of last year. The previous year saw a record 66,74,798 acres of paddy cultivation that exceeded the target.

The Civil Supplies Corporation claims to be making arrangements to purchase a total of 65 lakh metric tonnes of Kharif produce.

The paddy procurement is expected to start from October 15 and all the procurement centres are being prepared for the exercise and make them available to the farmers by October 1. This time, paddy is planned to be procured through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres, primary agricultural cooperative centres and other procurement centres across the state. A total of 8,283 grain purchase centres have been set up across the state.

The central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for Grade-A grain at Rs. 2,461 per quintal and for normal grain at Rs. 2,441. The Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the officials to ensure a smooth procurement that is to be undertaken at a cost of Rs. 18,250 crores.

Market sources are worried that the paddy yield in Telangana is likely to fall by up to 20% this time in the wake of the lack of rain due to the effect of Super El Nino.