ETV Bharat / state

'Super El Nino' Impact: AP Paddy Cultivation Acreage Falls By Nearly 2 Lakh Hectares Amid Rainfall Deficit

Amaravati: A sharp rainfall deficit has hit paddy cultivation across Andhra Pradesh this Kharif season, with the area under the crop falling by nearly 1.9 lakh hectares compared with the previous year. Data from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the state Department of Statistics show that paddy was cultivated across 13.91 lakh hectares during the previous Kharif season. This year, the area has fallen to around 12.01 lakh hectares.

The decline comes amid a 54.2 per cent rainfall deficit in the state between June 1 and September. Falling water levels in major reservoirs have added to the pressure on farmers, particularly in rain-fed and upland areas. With rainfall inadequate, farmers in several parts of the state are using oil engines to draw water from tanks, canals, streams, ponds, and wells to save their crops. This has increased their cultivation costs by more than Rs 5,000 per acre.

The impact has been reported across several paddy-growing regions. Paddy transplantation has come to a halt in the undivided Godavari districts as well as in Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts. West Godavari recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 53 per cent during June and July. Although officials released water into canals after reservoir levels fell, the availability of water remains a concern.

In the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Visakhapatnam, farmers struggled to begin cultivation on time because of inadequate rainfall. Sources said that crops that have been sown are also in poor condition, raising concerns about further yield losses if the rains fail to improve.

The impact is also visible in Nellore and Prakasam, where falling water levels in the Somalisa and Kandaleru reservoirs have affected the cultivation of the Nellore Masuri variety. Farmers have consequently restricted cultivation to areas covered by the available irrigation command.

Drought conditions have affected Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts and Annamayya district. In Annamayya, paddy cultivation has fallen sharply amid a rainfall deficit of more than 53 per cent. Cracks have appeared in the soil even before some crops could mature, prompting some farmers to switch to red gram and groundnut following government directions.