'Super El Nino' Impact: AP Paddy Cultivation Acreage Falls By Nearly 2 Lakh Hectares Amid Rainfall Deficit
Paddy cultivation in Andhra Pradesh fell by nearly 1.9 lakh hectares this Kharif season amid a 54.2 per cent rainfall deficit.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Amaravati: A sharp rainfall deficit has hit paddy cultivation across Andhra Pradesh this Kharif season, with the area under the crop falling by nearly 1.9 lakh hectares compared with the previous year. Data from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the state Department of Statistics show that paddy was cultivated across 13.91 lakh hectares during the previous Kharif season. This year, the area has fallen to around 12.01 lakh hectares.
The decline comes amid a 54.2 per cent rainfall deficit in the state between June 1 and September. Falling water levels in major reservoirs have added to the pressure on farmers, particularly in rain-fed and upland areas. With rainfall inadequate, farmers in several parts of the state are using oil engines to draw water from tanks, canals, streams, ponds, and wells to save their crops. This has increased their cultivation costs by more than Rs 5,000 per acre.
The impact has been reported across several paddy-growing regions. Paddy transplantation has come to a halt in the undivided Godavari districts as well as in Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts. West Godavari recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 53 per cent during June and July. Although officials released water into canals after reservoir levels fell, the availability of water remains a concern.
In the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Visakhapatnam, farmers struggled to begin cultivation on time because of inadequate rainfall. Sources said that crops that have been sown are also in poor condition, raising concerns about further yield losses if the rains fail to improve.
The impact is also visible in Nellore and Prakasam, where falling water levels in the Somalisa and Kandaleru reservoirs have affected the cultivation of the Nellore Masuri variety. Farmers have consequently restricted cultivation to areas covered by the available irrigation command.
Drought conditions have affected Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts and Annamayya district. In Annamayya, paddy cultivation has fallen sharply amid a rainfall deficit of more than 53 per cent. Cracks have appeared in the soil even before some crops could mature, prompting some farmers to switch to red gram and groundnut following government directions.
Light rain this month has brought temporary relief in some areas, but farmers remain dependent on further rainfall and irrigation support.
The combination of higher cultivation costs and lower yields is adding to farmers’ financial pressure. Farmer organisations have sought a special drought relief package from the government. A fall in paddy production could also reduce the quantity of grain reaching market yards, affecting agricultural labourers as well as rice mills.
At the same time, lower production could put upward pressure on rice prices. With rice prices already at a yearly high, consumers are also facing the impact. The situation has raised concerns over maintaining uninterrupted supplies under the Public Distribution System (PDS).
The Agriculture and Water Resources departments have been put on alert over the situation. Officials have been directed to ensure that available water reaches the tail-end areas of irrigation commands and to supply water to fields where crops are drying up. The government has also expedited registration of Kharif cultivation details under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as part of efforts to provide support to farmers.
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