ETV Bharat / state

Super El Nino Impact Rising, Restore Rivers And Plant Trees: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Zoho Corporation's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu stressed that scientifically restoring rivers and protecting water bodies should be the priority. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: Zoho Corporation's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has called for large-scale river restoration and afforestation to mitigate the growing impact of climate change, warning that extreme weather events such as 'Super El Niño' are becoming increasingly severe.

Speaking to reporters after participating in an Aadi Perukku prayer ceremony on the banks of the Thamirabarani River on Monday, Vembu stressed that scientifically restoring rivers and protecting water bodies should become a government priority.

"Rivers, ponds, lakes and canals are the lifelines of our existence. At one time, nearly 10 to 15% of Tamil Nadu's land area consisted of ponds and lakes, which was a major reason for the state's prosperity," he said.

Vembu, founder of the Chennai-based tech firm, urged authorities to ensure that rainwater fully replenishes rivers, lakes, ponds and irrigation tanks, warning against excessive dependence on deep borewell water.

"Groundwater extracted from borewells deeper than 1,000 feet may contain harmful minerals and is unsuitable for both drinking and agriculture. Agriculture will flourish only if rivers are restored, ensuring food security and a greener Tamil Nadu," he said.