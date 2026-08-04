Super El Nino Impact Rising, Restore Rivers And Plant Trees: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
Calling for stronger pollution control measures, chief scientist of the tech firm said untreated urban sewage should never be allowed to enter the Thamirabarani River.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Zoho Corporation's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has called for large-scale river restoration and afforestation to mitigate the growing impact of climate change, warning that extreme weather events such as 'Super El Niño' are becoming increasingly severe.
Speaking to reporters after participating in an Aadi Perukku prayer ceremony on the banks of the Thamirabarani River on Monday, Vembu stressed that scientifically restoring rivers and protecting water bodies should become a government priority.
"Rivers, ponds, lakes and canals are the lifelines of our existence. At one time, nearly 10 to 15% of Tamil Nadu's land area consisted of ponds and lakes, which was a major reason for the state's prosperity," he said.
Vembu, founder of the Chennai-based tech firm, urged authorities to ensure that rainwater fully replenishes rivers, lakes, ponds and irrigation tanks, warning against excessive dependence on deep borewell water.
"Groundwater extracted from borewells deeper than 1,000 feet may contain harmful minerals and is unsuitable for both drinking and agriculture. Agriculture will flourish only if rivers are restored, ensuring food security and a greener Tamil Nadu," he said.
Highlighting the growing threat posed by climate change, Vembu said the effects of 'Super El Niño' are intensifying and called for large-scale tree planting and scientific river rejuvenation based on technical studies.
He also stressed the need to preserve heritage structures along riverbanks, improve public access to rivers, and plant trees along their banks to encourage greater public participation in conservation efforts.
Calling for stronger pollution control measures, Vembu said untreated urban sewage should never be allowed to enter the Thamirabarani River.
"Both the government and the public share equal responsibility in protecting the Thamirabarani. Wastewater should be scientifically treated and reused for irrigation instead of being discharged into the river. This will help ensure uninterrupted water availability for agriculture," he said.
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