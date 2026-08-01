'No Big Deal': Farmer Carries Crocodile On His Shoulders To Police Station In Bihar's Supaul
The crocodile had strayed into a farm in Lalpur village and was captured by locals and farmers.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Supaul: A farmer from Lalpur village in Supaul district of Bihar carried a crocodile on his shoulders and took it to police station much to the amazement of locals.
The sudden appearance of the crocodile in a paddy field created panic among the villagers. Farmers working in the field were initially frightened, but later, demonstrating courage and presence of mind, managed to safely catch the crocodile.
The villagers secured the crocodile by tying its mouth with a rope. Afterwards, Amit Kumar, a farmer lifted the crocodile onto his shoulder and walked towards Bhimnagar police station. Crowds gathered along the way to witness the remarkable sight. Many people recorded the spectable on their mobile phones and the video has gone viral on social media.
Amit said he spotted the crocodile while working in his paddy field. "We safely captured it. I first went to the Forest Department office in Kataiya, but found no staff there. I then took the crocodile to Bhimnagar police station. The police personnel immediately informed the Forest department," he said.
A team of Forest department arrived at the police station and took the crocodile into custody. After completing the necessary inspections and formalities, the crocodile was safely released into Kosi river. Throughout the rescue operation, it was ensured that the crocodile did not suffer any injuries.
Forester Ravi Ranjan stated that the captured crocodile was approximately five feet long and was healthy. He added that due to rising river levels during the rainy season, crocodiles and other wildlife often stray into residential areas and farmlands.
The Forest Department's appeal to the public: The Forest Department has commended the villagers for their vigilance and understanding. It has also appealed to the public that if they see a crocodile or other wildlife in any area, they should not try to capture or harm it. "In such a situation, they must immediately inform the Forest department or local administration so that trained teams can safely conduct rescue operations," he said.
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