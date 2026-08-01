ETV Bharat / state

'No Big Deal': Farmer Carries Crocodile On His Shoulders To Police Station In Bihar's Supaul

Supaul: A farmer from Lalpur village in Supaul district of Bihar carried a crocodile on his shoulders and took it to police station much to the amazement of locals.

The sudden appearance of the crocodile in a paddy field created panic among the villagers. Farmers working in the field were initially frightened, but later, demonstrating courage and presence of mind, managed to safely catch the crocodile.

The villagers secured the crocodile by tying its mouth with a rope. Afterwards, Amit Kumar, a farmer lifted the crocodile onto his shoulder and walked towards Bhimnagar police station. Crowds gathered along the way to witness the remarkable sight. Many people recorded the spectable on their mobile phones and the video has gone viral on social media.

Amit said he spotted the crocodile while working in his paddy field. "We safely captured it. I first went to the Forest Department office in Kataiya, but found no staff there. I then took the crocodile to Bhimnagar police station. The police personnel immediately informed the Forest department," he said.