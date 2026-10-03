ETV Bharat / state

Sunni Central Waqf Board Cannot Direct DM To Enter, Delete, Alter Person's Name In Revenue Records: Allahabad HC

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has held that the Sunni Central Waqf Board cannot, in exercise of its general powers, direct a district magistrate to enter, delete or alter a person's name in revenue records relating to a Waqf property. A Lucknow bench of justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by Shams Tabrez.

The court held that mutation of revenue records has to be carried out strictly in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code. The petitioner had claimed that the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, through an order dated January 13, 2025, removed the name of Qasim Nadeem from Waqf No. 1339 in Pratapgarh and appointed him secretary of its managing committee.

Tabrez sought directions to the district magistrate to give effect to the board's order by making corresponding changes in the revenue records of the Waqf property. The petitioner argued that the board was empowered under Section 28 of the Waqf Act to issue directions to the district magistrate.

The state government opposed the plea, contending that mutation of revenue records was governed by the specific procedure prescribed under Section 34 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code. Pronouncing the verdict, the bench held that where a special law prescribes a specific procedure, general powers cannot be invoked to bypass it.