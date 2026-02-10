Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra
Accompanied by leaders of the NCP, Sunetra visited Siddhivinayak temple to take blessings of Lord Ganesha.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Sunetra Pawar, on Tuesday, took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Maharashtra, following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in a tragic air crash in Baramati.
She was accompanied by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and her son Parth Pawar, as they first visited the Siddihivinayak temple in Prabhadevi to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the morning before taking charge. After that, she visited Chaityabhoomi in Dadar and paid her respects to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. After visiting Chaityabhoomi, she went to the NCP party office, where she offered floral tributes to her husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. A large number of the NCP workers turned out to support her at all the places she visited to pay her respects.
Sunetra also attended her first cabinet meeting, and all the ministers paid tributes to her husband. Sunetra is expected to focus on coordination, administration and developmental issues related to social justice. She wishes to have direct communication with the people, which she said her husband had followed. She remarked, "I will follow the footsteps of my husband."
NCP leaders believe her appointment will give a new direction to women's empowerment, as she is the first woman to become a Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sunetra is known as an experienced and effective leader in the social affairs of Maharashtra. She has always been in the news due to her sensitive stance on social issues, women's issues and development-oriented approach towards women.
Political experts say that with Sunetra Pawar being given the post of Deputy Chief Minister, it is clear that a new phase is beginning in the politics of Maharashtra.
Read More