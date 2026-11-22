ETV Bharat / state

Sunetra Pawar Says Maharashtra Govt Prepared To Face Drought, Assures Support To Farmers

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday said the state government is making all preparations to tackle the drought, with a focus on fodder availability, water management and employment generation for farmers and rural residents.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune's Balewadi area, Pawar said the government has made arrangements for water management to support farmers in view of inadequate rainfall.

She said farmers have been encouraged to grow fodder on a large scale and seeds have also been provided to them. Farmers living near canals and dams have also been urged to take up fodder cultivation, she said, adding that the government would purchase the fodder, providing an additional source of income to them.

The government has also proposed several summer works under the employment guarantee scheme to ensure that more people get employment and receive support for their livelihood, she said.

Maharashtra has declared 310 of 358 talukas in the state drought-hit. Asked when the Centre was expected to provide assistance following the state government's announcement of an advance relief of Rs 5,000 for farmers, Pawar did not specify a timeline but said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the drought situation.