ETV Bharat / state

Sunetra Pawar Holds Meeting Of NCP MLAs 2 Days After Senior Party Leaders Meet Amit Shah

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, met party legislators here on Tuesday after senior leaders of her party met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in her absence.

The meeting chaired by her took place at her official residence 'Deogiri' in south Mumbai, where she expressed confidence that the party would win more seats in the 2029 elections. Around 50 legislators, including ministers, attended the meeting, where Pawar's sons Parth and Jay were also present.

Talking to PTI, Mumbai NCP president Zeeshan Siddique said all legislators, ministers and office-bearers present at the meeting unanimously said the party was united under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

"It is Sunetra Pawar who will lead us in 2029 (polls). Late Ajit Pawar had started the tradition of meeting MLAs every week and it was decided we continue the tradition. It will also help to diffuse any misunderstanding," he said.

Parth did not speak during the meeting, while Sunetra Pawar said the party was united and would work to fulfil the dreams of late Ajit Pawar.

"In 2029 we will win more seats," she told the meeting, and asked ministers to give time to party legislators for development works in their constituencies and organisational issues.