ETV Bharat / state

Baramati By-poll: Sunetra Pawar's Emotional Assurance, 'Will Carry Forward Ajit Dada's Legacy'

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar, on Monday, filed her nomination papers for the April 23 Baramati assembly by-poll.

She delivered a deeply emotional speech, reaching out to the voters. She expressed that she had entered the electoral fray while still coping with the grief of "Ajit Pawar's" demise in a plane crash on January 28, 2026.

She filed the papers in the presence of her party colleagues Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif; along with the Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance is still to come to a decision and are still waiting for the Congress party to withdraw their candidate, Advocate Akash More, who the party has fielded against Sunetra.

Sunetra addressed the people of Baramati as she became emotional after filing her nomination papers. "Even today, I cannot accept the reality that Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no more. Baramati was his very breath, and he took his final breath too, right here, in Baramati. I suppressed my grief deep within my heart, but I have found my strength after seeing you all present here for me. It has given me the courage to carry on," Sunetra said.

She appealed to the people of her constituency as she vowed to carry on her late husband and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's legacy. This also is seen to be an indirect message to the MVA alliance parties.

"This election is not merely a political contest, but also an opportunity to pay tribute to Dada (Ajit Pawar). No one can take his place, but I will carry forward his vision and his direction for development," she said.