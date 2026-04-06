Baramati By-poll: Sunetra Pawar's Emotional Assurance, 'Will Carry Forward Ajit Dada's Legacy'
Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination papers while negotiations are on to urge Congress to withdraw their candidate.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar, on Monday, filed her nomination papers for the April 23 Baramati assembly by-poll.
She delivered a deeply emotional speech, reaching out to the voters. She expressed that she had entered the electoral fray while still coping with the grief of "Ajit Pawar's" demise in a plane crash on January 28, 2026.
She filed the papers in the presence of her party colleagues Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif; along with the Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) alliance is still to come to a decision and are still waiting for the Congress party to withdraw their candidate, Advocate Akash More, who the party has fielded against Sunetra.
Sunetra addressed the people of Baramati as she became emotional after filing her nomination papers. "Even today, I cannot accept the reality that Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no more. Baramati was his very breath, and he took his final breath too, right here, in Baramati. I suppressed my grief deep within my heart, but I have found my strength after seeing you all present here for me. It has given me the courage to carry on," Sunetra said.
She appealed to the people of her constituency as she vowed to carry on her late husband and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's legacy. This also is seen to be an indirect message to the MVA alliance parties.
"This election is not merely a political contest, but also an opportunity to pay tribute to Dada (Ajit Pawar). No one can take his place, but I will carry forward his vision and his direction for development," she said.
Like the rest of the Pawar family members, Sunetra too treats the residents of Baramati as her own family. She assured the people that she would "not leave a single person in lurch." She would continue with "Ajit Dada's janata darbar" (public grievance redressal forum), and development work for their constituency would be accelerated.
She also said she would maintain the same discipline in the administration authority like before. "Ajit Dada always used to say that serving the people of Baramati is like serving Lord Panduranga. In the same spirit, I too will work with conviction while serving. It is indeed like serving the god," said Sunetra.
She also referred to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, who was sworn-in as Member of Parliament for the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
"I am the daughter-in-law of the politician who has served this state (Maharashtra) as the Chief Minister four times; and I am the wife of Ajit Dada, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister six times. I assure you all, I have the strength to steer this state in the right way," she said.
She assured the people of good governance and said she would uphold the law strongly in Baramati. "I will not allow Baramati's prestige to diminish with any extortion or excesses. I promise the development of our region will never come to a halt," she added.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled bypolls for Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats in Maharashtra on April 23, and the counting on May 4. The other by-elections across different states will be held in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura. There are also Lok Sabha seats in Basirhat (West Bengal), Shillong (Meghalaya), and others like Tadubi, Thanlon (Manipur), Koridang (Nagaland), Dharmanagar (Tripura) and Faridpur, Ghosi, Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh).
The last date for filing nominations is April 6, while scrutiny will be on April 7. The last date for withdrawal of the forms is April 9.
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