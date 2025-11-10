Sunderbans To Be Shut On December 11, 12 For Tiger Census
Published : November 10, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Sunderbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, will be closed to visitors for two days on December 11 and 12 for the much-awaited tiger census.
As per the directives issued by the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve (STR), all forms of tourism — including boat, launch, and cruise rides — will be completely suspended during these days. Online bookings will also remain disabled as the department will be zeroing in on collecting precise scientific data on the tiger population.
"A total of 1,484 camera traps will be installed across various zones of the Sundarbans, covering approximately 4,100 square kilometres. The cameras will monitor the activities of big cats and their prey for over a month, after which the data will be analysed to determine the actual tiger population. We want the tiger count to be carried out with complete scientific accuracy. That's the decision to suspend tourism has been taken," a STR official said.
In addition to tiger monitoring, the census will also include a survey of prey species such as deer, wild boar, and goat, to assess whether the ecological balance is being maintained. "As tiger numbers continue to grow, their prey base must be sustained. The census will help us understand if the food chain is stable," the official added.
For the first time, a dedicated mobile application will be used by field officers and forest workers to send photographs and real-time updates directly to a central database, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the process.
Nisha Goswami, Chief Forest Officer (DFO) of the South 24 Parganas district, said, "Tiger census in the Sundarbans is going to be conducted on December 11 and 12. Around 320 cameras will be installed for that purpose to monitor their activities. The number of tigers in the last census was 111, and their number has increased by 22 in the last four years, taking the current figure to 133. It is expected that the number of tigers will increase in the upcoming census."
