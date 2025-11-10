ETV Bharat / state

Sunderbans To Be Shut On December 11, 12 For Tiger Census

Kolkata: The Sunderbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, will be closed to visitors for two days on December 11 and 12 for the much-awaited tiger census.

As per the directives issued by the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve (STR), all forms of tourism — including boat, launch, and cruise rides — will be completely suspended during these days. Online bookings will also remain disabled as the department will be zeroing in on collecting precise scientific data on the tiger population.

"A total of 1,484 camera traps will be installed across various zones of the Sundarbans, covering approximately 4,100 square kilometres. The cameras will monitor the activities of big cats and their prey for over a month, after which the data will be analysed to determine the actual tiger population. We want the tiger count to be carried out with complete scientific accuracy. That's the decision to suspend tourism has been taken," a STR official said.