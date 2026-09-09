Sunderbans Fisherman Declared Brain-Dead After Tiger Attack; Family Decides To Donate Organs
Despite their grief, Ajit Molla's family members agreed to donate his organs, believing it could save many other patients, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Ajit Molla, a 36-year-old fisherman from the Sundarbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after sustaining severe injuries in a tiger attack last week and was declared brain-dead.
Subsequently, his family decided to donate his organs, a decision that is rare for people living in the remote areas of the Sundarbans. Despite their profound grief, Ajit's wife and family members chose to donate his organs, believing it could give a new leash of life to several others.
Ajit was a resident of the Nagenabad area in Maipith in Kultali of South 24 Parganas. He fell victim to a tiger attack while fishing in the Sundarbans on September 2.
Samir Molla, a family member, said they had set out for the river on Tuesday, carrying ice and necessary fishing gear. On Wednesday, while they were fishing, their net got entangled. Ajit and his companions went to the Kalibera river island to untangle the net when a tiger suddenly pounced on him.
The fishermen accompanying Ajit managed to rescue him from the tiger's clutches. He received initial medical treatment from Gour Sid in the Maipith Soniarbazar area and then taken to Jamtala Hospital. Later, due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was being treated on a ventilator in the trauma care unit.
On Friday, Ajit was declared brain-dead. "After speaking with the doctors, we learned that he was brain-dead. The family members and relatives collectively decided that any of his organs suitable for donation would be used to save the lives of others. The family also made inquiries at various places about organ donation," Samir said adding that they voluntarily took the decision after learning about the importance of organ donation.
APDR played a crucial role in convincing the family to opt for organ donation. Mithun Mondal, APDR's assistant secretary for the South 24 Parganas district, engaged in continuous dialogue with the family members. They were apprised of the importance of organ donation and the potential to save other people's lives through it. Subsequently, Ajit's wife agreed to sign the consent form for organ donation.
The process of contacting organ recipients and initiating the next steps is scheduled to begin after the necessary consent forms are submitted to the hospital. The retrieval and transplantation of Ajit's viable organs are set to proceed in accordance with established medical protocols.
Ajit is survived by his wife and four young daughters. For the family, this moment is a blend of the unbearable grief of losing a loved one and the hope that his organs might save another person's life.
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