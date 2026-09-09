ETV Bharat / state

Sunderbans Fisherman Declared Brain-Dead After Tiger Attack; Family Decides To Donate Organs

Kolkata: Ajit Molla, a 36-year-old fisherman from the Sundarbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after sustaining severe injuries in a tiger attack last week and was declared brain-dead.

Subsequently, his family decided to donate his organs, a decision that is rare for people living in the remote areas of the Sundarbans. Despite their profound grief, Ajit's wife and family members chose to donate his organs, believing it could give a new leash of life to several others.

Ajit was a resident of the Nagenabad area in Maipith in Kultali of South 24 Parganas. He fell victim to a tiger attack while fishing in the Sundarbans on September 2.

Samir Molla, a family member, said they had set out for the river on Tuesday, carrying ice and necessary fishing gear. On Wednesday, while they were fishing, their net got entangled. Ajit and his companions went to the Kalibera river island to untangle the net when a tiger suddenly pounced on him.

The fishermen accompanying Ajit managed to rescue him from the tiger's clutches. He received initial medical treatment from Gour Sid in the Maipith Soniarbazar area and then taken to Jamtala Hospital. Later, due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was being treated on a ventilator in the trauma care unit.