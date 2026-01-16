ETV Bharat / state

Sun TV Moves Madras High Court Against Order Restricting Use Of Ilaiyaraaja’s Name And Image

Chennai: Sun TV Network Limited has approached the Madras High Court challenging an interim order that restrains the use of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s name, photograph, and identity without his consent. The broadcaster has sought a modification of the restriction, claiming that it is adversely affecting the telecast and promotion of films and music featuring the composer.

The development follows a suit filed earlier by Ilaiyaraaja seeking to restrain the unauthorised use of his image and identity across digital and social media platforms.

Ilaiyaraaja had moved the Madras High Court alleging that his name, photographs, the title “Isaignani”, voice and overall identity were being used without permission on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. He contended that several entities were commercially exploiting his persona through reels, memes and promotional content, often without authorisation and, in some cases, in a derogatory or defamatory manner.

In his plea, Ilaiyaraaja sought directions to:

Restrain the unauthorised use of his name, photograph, voice and title;

Remove content already published using his identity without consent; and

Direct the concerned parties to disclose the revenue earned through such unauthorised usage.

The suit was filed against multiple YouTube channels, music companies including Sony, and various social media platforms.