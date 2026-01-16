Sun TV Moves Madras High Court Against Order Restricting Use Of Ilaiyaraaja’s Name And Image
Published : January 16, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST
Chennai: Sun TV Network Limited has approached the Madras High Court challenging an interim order that restrains the use of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s name, photograph, and identity without his consent. The broadcaster has sought a modification of the restriction, claiming that it is adversely affecting the telecast and promotion of films and music featuring the composer.
The development follows a suit filed earlier by Ilaiyaraaja seeking to restrain the unauthorised use of his image and identity across digital and social media platforms.
Ilaiyaraaja had moved the Madras High Court alleging that his name, photographs, the title “Isaignani”, voice and overall identity were being used without permission on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. He contended that several entities were commercially exploiting his persona through reels, memes and promotional content, often without authorisation and, in some cases, in a derogatory or defamatory manner.
In his plea, Ilaiyaraaja sought directions to:
- Restrain the unauthorised use of his name, photograph, voice and title;
- Remove content already published using his identity without consent; and
- Direct the concerned parties to disclose the revenue earned through such unauthorised usage.
The suit was filed against multiple YouTube channels, music companies including Sony, and various social media platforms.
While hearing the matter, Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy questioned how the use of Ilaiyaraaja’s name and image was prejudicial to him. In response, Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel argued that his persona was being commercially exploited for profit, amounting to a violation of his personality and privacy rights.
Accepting these submissions, the court, on November 21 last year, passed an interim order restraining the unauthorised use of Ilaiyaraaja’s photograph on social media platforms without his consent.
Sun TV Network Limited has now filed a petition before the High Court challenging the restriction. In its plea, the broadcaster argued that the interim order has effectively prevented the use of Ilaiyaraaja’s name and photograph even in legitimate and lawful contexts.
According to Sun TV Network:
- There should be no restriction on the broadcast of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs;
- The order has effectively barred the use of the composer’s name and image, impacting film- and music-related content; and
- It is unclear how the use of Ilaiyaraaja’s name or photograph causes harm to his rights.
The broadcaster has sought a modification of the order, contending that it is overly broad and adversely affects lawful usage.
The network’s petition is expected to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court shortly. The case is being closely watched, as it raises questions concerning personality rights, the commercial use of celebrity identity, and freedom of expression, particularly in the context of broadcasting and digital media.
