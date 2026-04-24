ETV Bharat / state

Summer Sanctuary: Migratory Birds Flock To Bankura’s Biharinath In Record Numbers

By Tarak Chatterjee

Bankura: The dry and arid environment of the Chota Nagpur Plateau usually witnesses silence in summers as people get dissuaded from visiting due to the hot weather. However, there is another story of the districts of Bankura and Purulia.

For the last three years, institutions such as Bird Watcher Society and eBird have been conducting an annual bird census in the region from the first day of the first month of the Bengali calendar, which proves that the hills and forests of the region are not devoid of any life at all. The difference from the past lies in the fact that the birds have increased in number in the summer this time around.

Explanation by wildlife photographers and ornithologists shows that summer is a very crucial period because it is when reproduction cycles begin. The plateau provides the perfect environment for birds to nest in without fear, with more hours of sunshine, plenty of food and without any disturbance caused by the rainy season or the winter season.