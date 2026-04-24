Summer Sanctuary: Migratory Birds Flock To Bankura’s Biharinath In Record Numbers
The plateau provides the perfect environment for birds to nest in without fear, with more hours of sunshine, plenty of food and without any disturbance.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
By Tarak Chatterjee
Bankura: The dry and arid environment of the Chota Nagpur Plateau usually witnesses silence in summers as people get dissuaded from visiting due to the hot weather. However, there is another story of the districts of Bankura and Purulia.
For the last three years, institutions such as Bird Watcher Society and eBird have been conducting an annual bird census in the region from the first day of the first month of the Bengali calendar, which proves that the hills and forests of the region are not devoid of any life at all. The difference from the past lies in the fact that the birds have increased in number in the summer this time around.
Explanation by wildlife photographers and ornithologists shows that summer is a very crucial period because it is when reproduction cycles begin. The plateau provides the perfect environment for birds to nest in without fear, with more hours of sunshine, plenty of food and without any disturbance caused by the rainy season or the winter season.
What is the purpose behind this birdwatching initiative during the summer months? Speaking to ETV Bharat, wildlife photographers Souvik Mitra and Anubrata Mukherjee explained, "The primary objective is to understand the population dynamics and behavioral patterns of both local and migratory birds during the summer season. Summer is a critically important period for birds; it is during this time that the breeding cycle begins for many species. They seek out safe havens to build nests, lay eggs, and rear their young. Additionally, certain 'summer migrants' arrive here from other states—and even from abroad—specifically for the purpose of breeding. Our cameras have captured numerous such birds."
This habitat has managed to attract around 70 to 75 kinds of birds. Some of the more popular species that have been sighted here include the Indian Paradise Flycatcher, also known as Dudhraj, which comes all the way from Sri Lanka and southern India to breed here.
This appears more accurate assessment of bird populations in the area than any winter census could provide. According to experts, this consistent growth in both species and numbers might shed light on the changing climate patterns. Whereas the scorched planes of Bankura do not appear to be suitable for habitation by humans, they are fast emerging as a fertile ground for both migrant and indigenous birds. From an ecological point of view, this abundance of bird life carries the message of hope in these normally “barren” months.