ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Get Gradual Relief From Heat: Isolated Summer Rains From Today, Widespread Showers Likely From Tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: After weeks of intense summer heat, most parts of Kerala are set to receive rainfall, offering much-needed relief to residents across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased activity of rain or thundershowers in a few places on Monday (April 27). Rainfall is expected to become more widespread across the state from Tuesday (April 28) onwards.

According to the seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Kerala between April 28 and May 1, with a possibility of heavy rainfall on April 29, 30 and May 1. By May 2, rainfall activity is expected to reduce slightly, occurring at a few places.

According to the seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Kerala between April 28 and May 1, with a possibility of heavy rainfall on April 29, 30 and May 1 (Special arrangement (KSDMA))

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning, urging the public to remain cautious. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely from Tuesday. Authorities have advised people to avoid venturing in open areas during afternoon hours and move to safe shelters at the first sign of lightning.