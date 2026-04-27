Kerala To Get Gradual Relief From Heat: Isolated Summer Rains From Today, Widespread Showers Likely From Tomorrow
KSDMA issued thunderstorm and lightning warning, urging the public to remain cautious. Gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected from Tuesday, it said.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: After weeks of intense summer heat, most parts of Kerala are set to receive rainfall, offering much-needed relief to residents across the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased activity of rain or thundershowers in a few places on Monday (April 27). Rainfall is expected to become more widespread across the state from Tuesday (April 28) onwards.
According to the seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Kerala between April 28 and May 1, with a possibility of heavy rainfall on April 29, 30 and May 1. By May 2, rainfall activity is expected to reduce slightly, occurring at a few places.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning, urging the public to remain cautious. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely from Tuesday. Authorities have advised people to avoid venturing in open areas during afternoon hours and move to safe shelters at the first sign of lightning.
The state has been witnessing soaring temperatures in recent weeks, with several districts recording highs above 40 degrees Celsius.
For the next two days, a 'hot and humid' warning remains in place, with temperatures continuing to stay high despite the possibility of evening showers. However, no heatwave warning has been issued.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM, stay well-hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing. Special care has been recommended for the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with underlying illnesses.
Officials clarified that no specific warning has been issued for fishermen, though coastal residents have been asked to remain alert during periods of strong winds.
With falling water levels and stress on agriculture, the expected summer rains are likely to bring significant relief across Kerala in the coming days.
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