Rahul Gandhi Skips Sultanpur Court Appearance In Amit Shah Defamation Case, Hearing Deferred To February 20
Published : January 19, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Sultanpur: Legal proceedings against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with an alleged objectionable remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah remain pending before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur. The court had, after a nearly 40-minute hearing on January 6, summoned Rahul Gandhi under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code and directed him to appear in person on January 19. However, Gandhi did not appear before the court on the scheduled date.
Rahul Gandhi’s counsel filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, following which the court fixed the next date of hearing for February 20.
The case pertains to a statement allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. On May 8, 2018, during a press conference in Bengaluru, Gandhi reportedly made a controversial remark referring to Amit Shah. Following this, BJP leader and former cooperative bank chairman Vijay Mishra from Sultanpur filed a criminal defamation complaint on August 4, 2018.
During the hearing held on January 6, Rahul Gandhi’s advocate, Kashi Shukla, completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Ramchandra Dubey. Subsequently, counsel for the complainant, Santosh Pandey, informed the court that no further witnesses would be produced. Taking note of this, Special Judge Shubham Verma granted the accused a final opportunity under Section 313 CrPC to explain the evidence presented against him. Under this provision, Rahul Gandhi is required to appear personally before the court and record his statement.
It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi had earlier appeared before the same court on February 20, 2024, after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the defamation case. At that time, he had pleaded innocence and termed the case a result of political conspiracy. The court granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.
Rahul Gandhi is facing trial under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with criminal defamation. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum punishment of up to two years of imprisonment.
