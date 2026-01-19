ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Skips Sultanpur Court Appearance In Amit Shah Defamation Case, Hearing Deferred To February 20

Sultanpur: Legal proceedings against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with an alleged objectionable remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah remain pending before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur. The court had, after a nearly 40-minute hearing on January 6, summoned Rahul Gandhi under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code and directed him to appear in person on January 19. However, Gandhi did not appear before the court on the scheduled date.

Rahul Gandhi’s counsel filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, following which the court fixed the next date of hearing for February 20.

The case pertains to a statement allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. On May 8, 2018, during a press conference in Bengaluru, Gandhi reportedly made a controversial remark referring to Amit Shah. Following this, BJP leader and former cooperative bank chairman Vijay Mishra from Sultanpur filed a criminal defamation complaint on August 4, 2018.