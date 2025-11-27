Woman Constable Injured In IED Blast In Sukma, Airlifted To Raipur
An IED blast injured a woman constable in Sukma's Gogunda hills. She was evacuated to Raipur, while police intensified search operations against suspected Maoist activity.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Sukma: A woman constable of the district police force was seriously injured on Thursday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Naxal-affected region of South Bastar. The incident took place around 1.30 pm in the Gogunda hills, under the Phoolbagdi police station area of Sukma district.
According to officials, the security team was on a routine area-domination patrol when the blast occurred. The personnel were moving through dense forest and hilly terrain when the IED, believed to have been planted by Naxalites, went off suddenly. The explosion caused severe injuries to the woman constable, identified as Muchaki Durga of the District Force, particularly to her leg.
Security forces immediately secured the area and provided first aid to the injured jawan. Arrangements were made for advanced medical care. A helicopter was sent to airlift her from the spot, and she was flown to Raipur for further treatment. A team of specialist doctors in Raipur had already been alerted to receive her.
Following the blast, security forces launched an intensive search operation in the surrounding region. Several sensitive areas are being checked to ensure there are no additional explosives. Officials said that Naxalites had planted the IED to target the patrolling teams in the area.
Police officials said there had been signs of increased Naxal movement in the region over the last few days, which is why continuous patrolling and domination operations were being carried out. The Phoolbagdi police station has now intensified action against suspected Naxal groups, and an investigation is underway. Authorities said that senior officials are closely monitoring the situation and gathering detailed information.
Major IED Blasts In Chhattisgarh In 2025
- November 10, 2025: (Sukma) Nine dogs of the BDS team were killed, and a CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast.
- October 13, 2025: (Bijapur) An IED blast in Bhopalpatnam injured an STF jawan.
- October 4, 2025: (Bijapur) An IED blast in the Maddeed police station area injured a female Naxalite.
- September 29, 2025: (Abujhmad) A large quantity of IEDs was recovered, and five explosives were destroyed.
- September 29, 2025: (Bijapur) A 10-kg IED was recovered.
- August 30, 2025: (Bijapur) A 10 kg IED was recovered between Gorna and Mankeli.
- August 18, 2025: (Bijapur) A soldier was martyred in an IED blast.
- August 14, 2025: (Bijapur) A soldier was injured in an IED blast.
- August 5, 2025: (Bijapur) A villager was injured in an IED blast.
- July 20, 2025: (Bijapur) A minor was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Bhopalpatnam.
- July 14, 2025: (Bijapur) A man stepped on a planted bomb in the Maddeed police station area, injuring four people.
- July 2, 2025: (Bijapur) A villager who had gone to collect Putu in the forest was hit by a pressure IED.
- June 9, 2025: (Sukma) ASP martyred in an IED blast.
- May 30, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast in Maddeed National Park, 3 villagers injured.
- May 6, 2025: (Bijapur) CRPF officer injured in IED blast.
- April 26, 2025: (Bijapur) DRG soldier hit by IED blast.
- April 21, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast, CAF soldier martyred.
- April 9, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast, CRPF soldier injured.
- April 7, 2025: (Abujhmad) IED blast in the forest, 1 villager injured.
- April 4, 2025: (Narayanpur) Naxalite IED blast, 1 killed, 1 injured.
- March 30, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast on the second day of the Naxal encounter, a woman was killed.
- March 28, 2025: (Narayanpur) IED blast, Bastar Fighters soldier injured. A 45 kg IED was recovered in Cherpal Palnar, Bijapur.
- March 23, 2025: (Bijapur) Two soldiers were injured in an STF vehicle IED blast.
- March 20, 2025: (Bijapur) Three IEDs were recovered in Kurcholi and Bhimaram, Gangalur. An IED blast in Abujhmad injured two soldiers.
- March 7, 2025: (Narayanpur) IED blast, labourer killed, one injured.
- February 21, 2025: (Abujhmad) IED blast, DRG soldier injured.
- February 15, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast, soldier injured.
- January 2025: (Narayanpur) Two BSF soldiers were injured in an IED blast.
- January 16, 2025: (Bijapur) IED blast, two Cobra commandos injured.
- January 12, 2025: (Sukma) A 10-year-old girl was injured in an IED blast, and two policemen were injured in a Bijapur IED blast.
- January 10, 2025: (Narayanpur) Two incidents of pressure IED explosions in Orchha, a villager was killed, and three were injured.
- January 6, 2025: (Bijapur) A vehicle was blown up in an IED blast in the district, killing eight soldiers and the driver.
- January 3, 2025: Three DRG soldiers were injured in an IED planted by Naxalites.
