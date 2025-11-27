ETV Bharat / state

Woman Constable Injured In IED Blast In Sukma, Airlifted To Raipur

Sukma: A woman constable of the district police force was seriously injured on Thursday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Naxal-affected region of South Bastar. The incident took place around 1.30 pm in the Gogunda hills, under the Phoolbagdi police station area of Sukma district.

According to officials, the security team was on a routine area-domination patrol when the blast occurred. The personnel were moving through dense forest and hilly terrain when the IED, believed to have been planted by Naxalites, went off suddenly. The explosion caused severe injuries to the woman constable, identified as Muchaki Durga of the District Force, particularly to her leg.

Security forces immediately secured the area and provided first aid to the injured jawan. Arrangements were made for advanced medical care. A helicopter was sent to airlift her from the spot, and she was flown to Raipur for further treatment. A team of specialist doctors in Raipur had already been alerted to receive her.