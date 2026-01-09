ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Govt Revokes Termination Of IGMC Doctor Accused Of Assaulting Patient

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has revoked the termination of Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

The decision was made in an official order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday. As per the order, Dr Nirula was suspended and subsequently terminated following an altercation between him and a patient on December 22, 2025. "An independent committee was formed to re-investigate the matter, which submitted its report on January 2. The committee concluded that the incident was the result of a sudden argument between the two parties and was an isolated one," the order read.

The committee also acknowledged that there was a lapse in judgment on Dr Nirula's part, "but he apologized unconditionally and expressed regret over the incident". The committee further stated that no prior complaints were filed against the doctor. Based on the report, the government reviewed the disciplinary action and revoked his dismissal. However, the order also clarifies that strict action will be taken over any such incident in the future.