Sujoy Paul Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Sujoy Paul was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on Friday. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose administered the oath of office to Justice Paul at a function in court number one, the chief justice's court room. Justice Paul was transferred as a judge of the Calcutta high court on July 18, 2025.

He was officiating as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court since the retirement of former Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam. "My entry into the legal profession was by default, rather than by design," Paul said in his address after taking the oath.

"Lacking a formal lineage, I found my way through this demanding profession only because of strict discipline I embraced and the invaluable grooming I received from my seniors and the honourable judges before whom I appeared."

Stating that he has received full cooperation from the members of the bar since he has come here, Justice Paul said, "I shall devote every effort for maintaining the purity and efficiency of this institution.

Justice Paul said that having lost his father at a tender age of 15 months, the foundation of his character was laid by his mother, an assistant teacher in a government school and a recipient of the President's award.