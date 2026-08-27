Suitcase Murder Case: Odisha Woman Suspects Daughter-In-Law Was Killed For PF Money, Gold Ornaments
The murder at a rented house in Chennai came to light after a decomposed body was found inside a red suitcase on Tamil Nadu Express.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Jagatsinghpur: Mother-in-law of Hayathun Nisha, whose remains were found in a suitcase on the Tamil Nadu Express, suspected she was killed for her Rs 4 lakh Provident Fund (PF) money and gold ornaments.
After the railway staff found her body inside the suitcase from Agra, investigations led police to Chennai, where she had been living for 10 years, and a couple, suspected of killing her and transporting her remains by train.
Although two weeks have passed, police are yet to trace the killers. Probe is currently underway across Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, where the victim hailed from. On Sunday, a team of Chennai Police launched a massive search across various parts of Odisha in pursuit of the suspected killers.
The victim's mother-in-law, Hazmat Nisha, resident of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district said, "Hayathun was working in a company in Chennai for 10 years and had recently joined a new firm. She had Rs 4 lakh in her Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from her previous company and also possessed a lot of gold ornaments. The couple living with her killed her for this money and her gold ornaments."
Jagatsinghpur SDPO said, "We have no information about the murder that took place in Chennai. However, the police are keeping an eye on this incident."
Body of Hayathun, 38, was found in a red suitcase on Tamil Nadu Express on August 5. After this, the Agra GRP identified the body and investigations led to her rented house in Guduvancherry in Chennai. On Friday, some more body parts were recovered from the Chennai house. Investigators suspect the accused have fled to Odisha.
Hayathun worked in a private company in Chennai. She stayed in a rented house with a couple, Manik Uddin Laskar from Assam and Bhagwati Majhi from Odisha.
Based on the clues received from Agra, the GRP of Chennai Central Station and the Crime Intelligence Branch of the Railway Protection Force examined the CCTV footage of platform number 4 of Agra railway station. Based on the footage, a man and a woman were seen boarding the Tamil Nadu Express at around 10 pm on August 3 with a suitcase similar to the one found in Agra. Later, both were found alighting from the train, police said.
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