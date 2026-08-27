ETV Bharat / state

Suitcase Murder Case: Odisha Woman Suspects Daughter-In-Law Was Killed For PF Money, Gold Ornaments

Jagatsinghpur: Mother-in-law of Hayathun Nisha, whose remains were found in a suitcase on the Tamil Nadu Express, suspected she was killed for her Rs 4 lakh Provident Fund (PF) money and gold ornaments.

After the railway staff found her body inside the suitcase from Agra, investigations led police to Chennai, where she had been living for 10 years, and a couple, suspected of killing her and transporting her remains by train.

Although two weeks have passed, police are yet to trace the killers. Probe is currently underway across Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, where the victim hailed from. On Sunday, a team of Chennai Police launched a massive search across various parts of Odisha in pursuit of the suspected killers.

The victim's mother-in-law, Hazmat Nisha, resident of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district said, "Hayathun was working in a company in Chennai for 10 years and had recently joined a new firm. She had Rs 4 lakh in her Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from her previous company and also possessed a lot of gold ornaments. The couple living with her killed her for this money and her gold ornaments."