Suitcase-Based Medical Kits Conduct Doorstep Tests, Deliver Report In Minutes
Developed by Remidio, the Insta Eye Clinic kit can detect several ophthalmic problems, while the Mobilab kit performs up to 25 types of blood tests.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Amaravati: Even basic medical tests often turn into a major challenge for people living in remote areas and elderly patients who find it difficult to step out of their homes. Travelling long distances, spending money on transport, waiting at diagnostic centres for getting tested and receiving reports consumes several hours and adds to the burden on patients and their families. To address these long-standing problems, compact suitcase-based medical testing kits are now offering a practical solution.
One such innovation is the Insta Eye Clinic kit, developed by the Remidio company. This portable kit contains advanced devices that help doctors detect ophthalmic problems such as cataracts, glaucoma, iris disorders and diabetic retinopathy at the doorstep of the patient. With this kit, eye screening that usually requires a hospital visit can now be done at home or in remote villages within minutes.
Another similar innovation is the Mobilab kit, capable of conducting up to 25 types of blood tests and analysing six samples at the same time, making it extremely useful during health camps and community outreach programmes. The tests are AI-based, ensuring both accuracy and speed, and the reports are generated within minutes.
A key feature of these kits is digital integration. Once a test is done, a Medical Record Number (MRD) is created and stored securely on the cloud in the patient's name. Later, patients only need to share the MRD number with a doctor, who can instantly access the complete test report from anywhere, eliminating the need to carry physical reports and reducing the risk of losing medical records.
The kits are also designed keeping field conditions in mind. After a full charge, they can function on battery power for seven to 10 hours, making them suitable for use in areas with limited or errant electricity supply.
These innovative healthcare solutions were showcased at the South Indian States conference on 'AI Usage in the Healthcare Sector' in Vijayawada on Monday. Medical professionals and technology experts attending the conference said such portable and AI-driven kits have the potential to revolutionise primary healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved regions.
By bringing diagnostics directly to people's homes, these suitcase kits are saving time, reducing costs, and making healthcare more accessible, marking a significant step forward in leveraging technology for public health.
