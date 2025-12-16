ETV Bharat / state

Suitcase-Based Medical Kits Conduct Doorstep Tests, Deliver Report In Minutes

Amaravati: Even basic medical tests often turn into a major challenge for people living in remote areas and elderly patients who find it difficult to step out of their homes. Travelling long distances, spending money on transport, waiting at diagnostic centres for getting tested and receiving reports consumes several hours and adds to the burden on patients and their families. To address these long-standing problems, compact suitcase-based medical testing kits are now offering a practical solution.

One such innovation is the Insta Eye Clinic kit, developed by the Remidio company. This portable kit contains advanced devices that help doctors detect ophthalmic problems such as cataracts, glaucoma, iris disorders and diabetic retinopathy at the doorstep of the patient. With this kit, eye screening that usually requires a hospital visit can now be done at home or in remote villages within minutes.

Another similar innovation is the Mobilab kit, capable of conducting up to 25 types of blood tests and analysing six samples at the same time, making it extremely useful during health camps and community outreach programmes. The tests are AI-based, ensuring both accuracy and speed, and the reports are generated within minutes.