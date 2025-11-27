Pregnant Woman Found Dead With Burn Injuries In Kerala; Husband, Mother-In-Law In Custody
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Thrissur: A 21-year-old pregnant woman died of severe burn injuries in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.
A dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case has been lodged against her husband and mother-in-law following her family's complaint.
Archana's body was found near a concrete canal behind her parent's house in Mattumala of Varandarappilly in Thrissur at around 4 pm on Wednesday.
Her husband, Sharon, from Makoth in Nanathipulam, is a painting worker. The couple had a love marriage six months ago. As per police records, Sharon was previously accused in a cannabis case.
"My daughter's husband killed her. He always doubted her character and did not allow her to make phone calls," her father Haridas complained.
According to police, relatives told in their statements that Sharon used to quarrel with Archana frequently and was suspicious of her character. The Varandarappilly police filed a case against Sharon and his mother, Rajani, and took the duo into custody last night.
Archana's father told police that Sharon had assaulted her in front of her college earlier. The college security guards had informed Archana's family following which, a police complaint had been lodged against him, Haridas added.
Police said preliminary probe suggests that she might have set herself on fire inside the house and then ran out.
Archana's sister, who is in a state of shock, said, "She was very studious and always stood first in her class. Her dream was to go to Canada. We couldn't even see her one last time."
Police said forensic teams are scheduled to arrive at the scene this morning to collect evidence and conduct detailed inspections. The body will be moved to the hospital after the inquest proceedings are completed and then it be handed over to the family.
Varandarappilly Police have assured a detailed investigation into the incident.
