Pregnant Woman Found Dead With Burn Injuries In Kerala; Husband, Mother-In-Law In Custody

Thrissur: A 21-year-old pregnant woman died of severe burn injuries in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said on Thursday.

A dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case has been lodged against her husband and mother-in-law following her family's complaint.

Archana's body was found near a concrete canal behind her parent's house in Mattumala of Varandarappilly in Thrissur at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Her husband, Sharon, from Makoth in Nanathipulam, is a painting worker. The couple had a love marriage six months ago. As per police records, Sharon was previously accused in a cannabis case.

"My daughter's husband killed her. He always doubted her character and did not allow her to make phone calls," her father Haridas complained.

According to police, relatives told in their statements that Sharon used to quarrel with Archana frequently and was suspicious of her character. The Varandarappilly police filed a case against Sharon and his mother, Rajani, and took the duo into custody last night.