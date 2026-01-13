ETV Bharat / state

Second Suicide Attempt By Farmer In Two Days Over Paddy Procurement Issues In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: A day after a farmer attempted suicide, another farmer on Tuesday allegedly attempted to take his life in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The farmer was distressed over problems related to selling paddy at the minimum support price (MSP), officials said.

The incident took place in Hardibazar tehsil, where an elderly farmer, identified as Baisakhu Gond, attempted suicide following complications linked to reduced recorded land area and lower assessed paddy production, which affected the sale of his crop.

After the attempt, the farmer reached the Hardibazar tehsil office, triggering panic on the premises. Police were informed as revenue officials, local advocates and staff gathered at the tehsil complex.

District Panchayat Vice-President Mukesh Jaiswal, who was passing through the area, intervened and rushed the farmer to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Hardibazar, in his personal vehicle after an ambulance was delayed. The farmer was admitted for treatment and is stated to be out of danger.

"We were passing by when we came to know that a farmer had taken a drastic step inside the Hardibazar tehsil premises. Officials and others were waiting for an ambulance, but as it was getting delayed, we took the farmer to the primary health centre in our vehicle, where treatment was started. His condition is now stable," Jaiswal said.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after another farmer, Sumer Gond of Korbi village under the same tehsil, attempted suicide on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Following that incident, an MP had visited the farmer.