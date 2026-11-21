Madhya Pradesh: Sudhwar In Shahdol Emerges As Village Of Pulses
The farmers of Sudhwar have pioneered a novel approach to cultivating pulses, becoming a role model in the area, reports Akhilesh Shukla
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Shahdol: The villages in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, are generally known for cultivating paddy in the Kharif season and in the Rabi season. But one village has bucked the trend to emerge as ‘Dal Wala Gaon’ (village of pulses) following a unique experiment. The farmers of Sudhwar village have devised a mechanism to grow pulses along with paddy in the same fields.
This tribal village is located in the Gohaparu block at a distance of around 30 km from Shahdol and is dominated by the Gond, Maravi and Baiga tribes. The farmers of this village have pioneered a novel approach to cultivating pulses, becoming a role model for the other villages in the area.
Farmers grow pigeon pea on farm ridges
One of the villagers, Santosh Singh disclosed that he cultivates primarily paddy on his two acres of land, primarily rice with pigeon pea on the edges of the fields.
"Previously, the two-acre field's embankments used to lie bare, with grass and weeds growing there. But then I started planting pigeon pea on the embankments. The benefit is that I now get about 130 kg to 150 kg of pigeon pea along with the paddy. My household's annual requirement of pulses is met, and the ridges of the field that used to lie bare throughout the year have also been put to use. I have also got rid of the weeds," he said.
Another villager, Haridin Singh, has been doing a similar exercise on his one acre of land. “By planting pigeon pea on the ridges, I can harvest 60 kg to 80 kg of my pulse requirement," he shared.
A role model
Senior Agriculture Development Officer (SADO) of Gohparu block, CB Bagri, claims that Sudwar village is currently doing exceptionally well in pulses.
"Most farmers in the district cultivate paddy, but we noticed that some farmers in that village previously cultivated pigeon pea to a small extent. We further promoted it, and the people in the village started planting pigeon pea on the ridges. It's not that they've stopped growing paddy; paddy is still planted, but the trend of planting pigeon pea on the ridges alongside paddy has also increased. Its biggest benefit is that if a farmer owns even a small piece of land, he can also grow pulses for himself."
He added, "Suppose a farmer has one acre of land, he can get about 60 kg to 80 kg of pulses from the ridges. Two farmers can cultivate pulses simultaneously on a common ridge. The surrounding villagers have also started farming on the ridges. Sudwar village has become a role model for the other villages."
Promoting cultivation of pulses
Assistant Director with the Agriculture Department at Shahdol, Ramendra Kumar Singh, said that a lot of work is being done to promote cultivation of pulses in Shahdol district.
"Previously, under traditional farming conditions, most farmers cultivated paddy and wheat. Over the last four to five years, departmental schemes specifically aimed at expanding the pulses sector have significantly led to an increase in the area under pulses. During the Kharif season, pigeon pea is particularly grown, and during the Rabi season, farmers grow chickpeas and other lentils. In Sudwar village, every farmer is using the farm embankments to grow pulses. This is a major achievement."
The available data shows that the total area under pulses in Shahdol was 27,500 hectares in the Kharif season of 2025, which increased to 28,150 hectares in the Kharif season of 2026. Pigeon pea was planted on 14,000 hectares in 2025 and has reached 14,350 hectares in 2026. Similarly, urad has seen an increase of 200 hectares and moong by 100 hectares.
In the Rabi season of 2025-26, pulses were grown on 16,09,000 hectares. The target has been increased to 17,50,000 hectares this time. The pulses being grown include gram, red lentil and other pulses.
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