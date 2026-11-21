ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Sudhwar In Shahdol Emerges As Village Of Pulses

Cultivating Pulses ( Etv Bharat )

Shahdol: The villages in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, are generally known for cultivating paddy in the Kharif season and in the Rabi season. But one village has bucked the trend to emerge as ‘Dal Wala Gaon’ (village of pulses) following a unique experiment. The farmers of Sudhwar village have devised a mechanism to grow pulses along with paddy in the same fields.

This tribal village is located in the Gohaparu block at a distance of around 30 km from Shahdol and is dominated by the Gond, Maravi and Baiga tribes. The farmers of this village have pioneered a novel approach to cultivating pulses, becoming a role model for the other villages in the area.

Pigeon Pea (ETV Bharat) Farmers grow pigeon pea on farm ridges One of the villagers, Santosh Singh disclosed that he cultivates primarily paddy on his two acres of land, primarily rice with pigeon pea on the edges of the fields. "Previously, the two-acre field's embankments used to lie bare, with grass and weeds growing there. But then I started planting pigeon pea on the embankments. The benefit is that I now get about 130 kg to 150 kg of pigeon pea along with the paddy. My household's annual requirement of pulses is met, and the ridges of the field that used to lie bare throughout the year have also been put to use. I have also got rid of the weeds," he said. Another villager, Haridin Singh, has been doing a similar exercise on his one acre of land. “By planting pigeon pea on the ridges, I can harvest 60 kg to 80 kg of my pulse requirement," he shared. A role model Senior Agriculture Development Officer (SADO) of Gohparu block, CB Bagri, claims that Sudwar village is currently doing exceptionally well in pulses.