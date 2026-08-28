ETV Bharat / state

Sudden Subsidence After Overnight Rain In Kanpur Village; Girl Disappears In Pit Inside Home, Rescue Operations On

Kanpur: A horrific accident took place in Purvamir village, under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur district earlier on Friday. After intermittent rain that continued from Thursday night till early morning, sudden land subsidence caused a house to collapse and sink, taking with it an 18 year old student.

According to eyewitnesses, the ground inside the brick house suddenly opened up with a loud noise, burying the girl under the debris in a deep pit within no time. House owner Vinod Savita, a farmer, was present inside with his family at the time. While the rest escaped, his daughter sank with the floor and got buried under the debris.

Savita said it was raining intermittently from late night till morning. Most of his family members were sleeping. At around seven, his daughter, Yashi, got up and went to the bathroom. As she was coming out, they heard a loud sound and rushed out, only to find a deep pit in the ground, with Yashi nowhere to be seen.

Frightened family members immediately informed the police. As panic spread in the entire area, police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot, and have been engaged in the rescue operation over the last several hours.