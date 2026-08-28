Sudden Subsidence After Overnight Rain In Kanpur Village; Girl Disappears In Pit Inside Home, Rescue Operations On
NDRF, SDRF and Fire Brigade personnel have excavated to a depth of 15-20 ft, but there is no trace of 18-year-old Yashi so far.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Kanpur: A horrific accident took place in Purvamir village, under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur district earlier on Friday. After intermittent rain that continued from Thursday night till early morning, sudden land subsidence caused a house to collapse and sink, taking with it an 18 year old student.
According to eyewitnesses, the ground inside the brick house suddenly opened up with a loud noise, burying the girl under the debris in a deep pit within no time. House owner Vinod Savita, a farmer, was present inside with his family at the time. While the rest escaped, his daughter sank with the floor and got buried under the debris.
Savita said it was raining intermittently from late night till morning. Most of his family members were sleeping. At around seven, his daughter, Yashi, got up and went to the bathroom. As she was coming out, they heard a loud sound and rushed out, only to find a deep pit in the ground, with Yashi nowhere to be seen.
Frightened family members immediately informed the police. As panic spread in the entire area, police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot, and have been engaged in the rescue operation over the last several hours.
Neighbouring villagers are in panic, fearing such a sudden subsidence happening inside their homes. There is also an air of poignant sadness as this happened on the day of Raksha Bandhan.
After the fire brigade personnel failed to find any trace of the student, despite hours of effort, NDRF and SDRF personnel arrived and took over by beginning to excavate the site, which has been going on for the last several hours.
Describing the incident as a mudslide, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma said they have already dug up to 15-20 ft into the ground, but no trace of the student has been found. He however added that they are still hopeful the student will be brought out safely.
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