Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets New World Record With Traditional Boat Sand Art At Bali Yatra

Sudarsan Pattnaik's 50-foot traditional boat sand sculpture at Bali Yatra 2025, made from sand, guavas, coconuts, and diyas, has earned a world record.

Traditional Boat Sand Art At Bali Yatra (World Records Book Of India)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has made it to the World Records Book of India with his traditional boat sand art installation at the Bali Yatra 2025 festival in Odisha's Cuttack.

Measuring 50 feet long and 30 feet wide, the sculpture was crafted using 240 tonnes of sand, along with 12,000 guavas, 500 coconuts, and 1,100 diyas, giving it a vibrant and festive appearance. Remarkably, the artwork was completed in just six hours.

Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde attended the inauguration as a guest, and the judges from the World Records Book of India presented the certificate.

"In the past, our Utkal region had a very rich maritime tradition. It is a matter of great pride for me and our Odisha to be recognised by the World Records Book of India for this sand boat," Pattnaik said.

Taking to X, Pattnaik said, "Feeling Blessed. Honoured to set a New World Record for my Traditional Boat Sand Art Installation at #BaliJatra2025, Cuttack — crafted using 12,000 arecanuts, 500 coconuts, and 1,100 diyas. Proud to have this feat certified by the World Records Book of India, in collaboration with Dion Group. A heartfelt tribute to Odisha's rich culture and glorious maritime heritage."

