ETV Bharat / state

Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets New World Record With Traditional Boat Sand Art At Bali Yatra

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has made it to the World Records Book of India with his traditional boat sand art installation at the Bali Yatra 2025 festival in Odisha's Cuttack.

Measuring 50 feet long and 30 feet wide, the sculpture was crafted using 240 tonnes of sand, along with 12,000 guavas, 500 coconuts, and 1,100 diyas, giving it a vibrant and festive appearance. Remarkably, the artwork was completed in just six hours.

Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde attended the inauguration as a guest, and the judges from the World Records Book of India presented the certificate.