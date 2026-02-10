ETV Bharat / state

Six-Kilogram Tumour Successfully Removed From 60-Year-Old Woman At Jawahar Hospital

Jaisalmer: A team of doctors at Government Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer successfully removed a six-kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 60-year-old woman living near the India-Pakistan border.

The woman had been suffering for three months with abdominal swelling and pain. Initially, she thought of not troubling her children, however, the swelling grew and started affecting her daily activities. She decided to see a doctor, that her son said is about 150 km away from her place in Jaisalmer. Dr Satta Ram Panwar, who treated the woman said, “The patient’s abdomen was almost entirely occupied by the tumour. There was barely any space left for other organs. It was a miracle that she was alive in such a condition,” he said. About a week ago, Dr. Panwar conducted all the necessary tests and performed the high-risk surgery successfully.