Submit Revised Proposal For Appointment Of DGP Within Seven Days: SC To Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit within a week its revised proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of director general of police (DGP).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the UPSC would make its final recommendation within two weeks thereafter.

It said the appointment be made forthwith after the UPSC's recommendation. The bench referred to its February 5 order passed in a separate matter related to the appointment of DGP for Telangana.

In that order, the top court had taken a serious note of the inordinate delay by several states in sending proposals for the appointment of DGP, and authorised the UPSC to first write to the state governments to send timely proposals. It had directed the UPSC to move an appropriate application before it if the proposal was not submitted in a timely manner.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench said the directions passed by it on February 5 ought to be followed by all the states and the UPSC, barring a minor change for Tamil Nadu keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances in the state.