Stunning Cosmic Spectacle To Dazzle Gorakhpur Sky-Gazers On Wednesday Night
The Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 12-13, coinciding with the new moon, making viewing conditions even better.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Skywatchers will be able to witness a spectacular display of light on Wednesday midnight due to the Perseid meteor shower, where meteors will fall to Earth from space. This rare spectacle will be best viewed against a dark sky.
Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, said that the Perseid will be viewed in India between the night of August 12 and the dawn of August 13, though some meteors may also be visible from the night of August 13 through the dawn of August 14. These nights, surrounding the peak activity period will be most favorable for skywatchers in India, he said.
"The viewing window is roughly from midnight to 4:30 am; look towards the northeast, where the Perseus constellation is located in the northern sky. This shower is called Perseids because the meteors appear to radiate from the direction of the Perseus constellation," Singh said.
A key advantage for India is that the Perseid meteor shower's peak coincides with the new moon, which means that the moon's bright light will not obscure the meteors' glow, making viewing conditions even better. Consequently, observing the Perseid meteor shower from locations with low light pollution, particularly away from the cities, is likely to yield better viewing results.
The astronomer explained that no special equipment, such as telescope or binoculars, is required to view the meteors. One simply needs to observe the sky, specifically looking towards the Perseus constellation, with naked eye.
In cities, artificial light and light pollution will obscure many of the fainter meteors. A panoramic view of the meteor shower will yield better results in rural areas, provided the weather remains clear, he added.
Importance To Astronomers
The Perseids are not merely a source of entertainment or a celestial spectacle. Astronomers said that the study of meteor showers helps them to understand the material shed by comets, the distribution of dust particles in near-Earth space, and the interaction between small space particles and Earth's atmosphere. Systematic observation of meteor showers is also valuable for studying the space environment, they added.
According to astronomers, there are primarily two types of meteors - sporadic meteors and meteor showers. Meteors that appear independently of one another and are visible in the sky throughout the year are known as sporadic meteors. Their numbers fluctuate depending on the day and season; they are less frequent before midnight and more numerous afterwards. Their numbers are generally lower in summer compared to autumn. Regarding both types, it is found that they are linked to comets—bodies composed of dust particles and frozen gases.
Comets orbit the Sun in elongated elliptical paths, leaving particles in their wake that continue to circle along these orbits. When Earth passes through a comet's orbital path, these particles enter the atmosphere and flare up as meteors, creating the spectacular sight of a meteor shower in the sky.
What is Perseid Meteor Shower?
The Perseid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower that occurs as Earth, in its orbit around the Sun, crosses through a stream of dust and small rocky particles left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. When these small particles enter Earth's atmosphere at high speeds, the friction generated causes the surrounding gases to become ionised and excited, creating a bright streak of light across the sky. These luminous events are what we call meteors, or colloquially, "shooting stars." According to astronomers, the average entry speed of Perseid meteors is approximately 59 kilometres per second.
Astronomers said that under ideal conditions, including the new moon, the Perseid shower could reach a peak rate (Zenithal Hourly Rate or ZHR) of approximately 60 to 100 meteors per hour. However, this does not mean that an observer in India will necessarily see 100 meteors every hour. The ZHR is a standardised theoretical figure representing the estimated meteor rate under ideal conditions - a perfectly dark sky, an optimal radiant altitude, and favourable viewing circumstances. According to meteor shower models, the Perseid rate could reach around 100 meteors per hour under these ideal conditions in August 2026.
The source of the Perseid meteor shower is Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This comet has an orbital period of approximately 130 years. Particles shed by the comet during its journey around the Sun form a debris stream along its orbit. Earth passes through the region of this stream every year in July-August, resulting which, the Perseid shower is visible.
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