ETV Bharat / state

Stunning Cosmic Spectacle To Dazzle Gorakhpur Sky-Gazers On Wednesday Night

Gorakhpur: Skywatchers will be able to witness a spectacular display of light on Wednesday midnight due to the Perseid meteor shower, where meteors will fall to Earth from space. This rare spectacle will be best viewed against a dark sky.

Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, said that the Perseid will be viewed in India between the night of August 12 and the dawn of August 13, though some meteors may also be visible from the night of August 13 through the dawn of August 14. These nights, surrounding the peak activity period will be most favorable for skywatchers in India, he said.

"The viewing window is roughly from midnight to 4:30 am; look towards the northeast, where the Perseus constellation is located in the northern sky. This shower is called Perseids because the meteors appear to radiate from the direction of the Perseus constellation," Singh said.

Skywatchers can view meteors falling from space to Earth (Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur)

A key advantage for India is that the Perseid meteor shower's peak coincides with the new moon, which means that the moon's bright light will not obscure the meteors' glow, making viewing conditions even better. Consequently, observing the Perseid meteor shower from locations with low light pollution, particularly away from the cities, is likely to yield better viewing results.

The astronomer explained that no special equipment, such as telescope or binoculars, is required to view the meteors. One simply needs to observe the sky, specifically looking towards the Perseus constellation, with naked eye.

In cities, artificial light and light pollution will obscure many of the fainter meteors. A panoramic view of the meteor shower will yield better results in rural areas, provided the weather remains clear, he added.