ETV Bharat / state

Studies On Dengue Vaccine Have Started In Tamil Nadu: Minister Arun Raj

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Arun Raj speaking to reporters in Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Arun Raj has announced that, for the first time in the country, research regarding a dengue vaccine is being conducted in the state.

Addressing a question regarding the incidence of dengue in Tamil Nadu, he told reporters, "To prevent dengue outbreaks that often follow the rainy season, research on a dengue vaccine—the first of its kind in the country—has commenced in Kadayanallur, Tenkasi district. The study will evaluate whether this vaccine is safe and effective for the Indian context, with the aim of making it available for use in the near future."

He also spoke on various other topics concerning the state. "To address the impact of continuous rains and cyclones in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister (Vijay) has held three rounds of consultations with officials from all relevant departments and provided comprehensive directives. Although Chennai experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days, ministers and officials— acting under the Chief Minister’s guidance — worked effectively to restore normalcy within a single night. As forecasts indicate the possibility of further rain today and tomorrow, precautionary measures remain in full swing," he said. "Government hospitals are well-stocked with essential medicines, and medical teams are on high alert. In coordination with the Electricity Department, generator facilities have been secured to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during emergencies. Furthermore, I have personally inspected the arrangements to guarantee sufficient oxygen reserves and the seamless, rapid operation of ambulance services," he said.