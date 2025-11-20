ETV Bharat / state

Studied In Same Batch, Retiring On Same Day: 14 Veterinary Officers From Kerala Share Unique Journey

Thiruvananthapuram: Back in 1987, when 14 students joined the Veterinary College in Mannuthy, Thrissur, for their Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science, little did they know or imagine that they would one day retire together as District Veterinary Officers under the Kerala Animal Husbandry Department.

The department is now preparing for an event to witness a never-seen-before coincidence, as all 14 officers from the same batch are set to retire on the very same day.

A Remarkable Coincidence

In the 71-year history of the Animal Husbandry Department, such a moment has never occurred. Fourteen students who began their studies together at Mannuthy Veterinary College are currently serving as District Veterinary Officers across the state. Their retirement is scheduled for May 31, 2026.

Dr D Shine Kumar, the District Veterinary Officer from Kollam, who is among those retiring, told ETV Bharat that their batch originally comprised 120 students selected from the 14 districts based on entrance rank under the then Kerala Agricultural University.

Studied In Same Batch, Retiring On Same Day: 14 Veterinary Officers From Kerala Share Unique Journey (ETV Bharat)

"We are from 1987 batch. NEET did not exist back then. After our graduation, we all joined various departments. But by sheer coincidence, 14 of us ended up as District Veterinary Officers across 14 districts and now we will retire on the same day. It is a rare privilege and a matter of great happiness," he said.

Since its inception in 1954, a single batch never had so many officers retire from the same position simultaneously, making this a historic event for the Animal Husbandry Department.

Dr PV Arunodayam, the District Officer from Alappuzha, noted that the batch maintains a very active WhatsApp group. "We discuss work-related matters and much more every day. If someone's child gets married, all the batchmates attend the ceremony. This bond is our strength," he said.

Ahead of their retirement, the classmates are planning a grand get-together at the old auditorium of the Mannuthy Veterinary College. The event is titled "One Class, One Department's Journey", said Dr D Shine Kumar, the convener.

Retiring Officers and Their Districts

(i) Dr S Rama - Thiruvananthapuram