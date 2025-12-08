Karnataka | Students Walk 14 KM Daily To School, Submit Petition To CM Siddaramaiah Demanding Transport Facility
In certain stretches of the walk, the students face the danger of encountering wild animals
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: Without any transport facility, the students walk 14 km to the school every day in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. School students from Pachedoddi village in Hanur taluk of the Chamarajanagar district have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting him to provide them with transport services.
Due to the lack of adequate public transport facilities in Pachchedoddi village under Suleripalya Gram Panchayat in Hanur taluk, students waste two to three hours walking to the school. In the letter, the students have pointed out to Siddaramaiah and Hanur MLA MR Manjunath that the journey was affecting their studies.
There are currently over 50 students in Pachchedoddi village, all of whom are studying in schools and colleges in Hajipur, Ramapur, Hanur, and Kollegal towns. However, there is no proper road and transport facility. Walking 7 km each in the morning and evening, they also run the risk from wild animals.
The students said that if any trouble arises for the students and their parents in the day ahead, and no corrective step is taken, Siddaramaiah will be responsible for any eventuality.
Suresh Kumar, who was the Primary and Secondary Education Department and Chamarajanagar District In-charge Minister during the last BJP government, stayed in Pachchedoddi. On February 11, 2020, he held a meeting with the then MLA R. Narendra and Education Department officials regarding the problem faced by students.
The Forest Department had arranged a public vehicle and temporarily resolved the problem. However, due to poor maintenance, the vehicle was taken back, and students had to go to school on foot as usual.
Many students, including Sharanya Chetan, Gokul Madegowda, Eeshwari, Rashmi and Umesh, have signed the petition. They wrote, "Our village does not have a proper road. There is also no public transport facility. We are facing problems due to the presence of wild animals. Therefore, a transport service may be arranged to facilitate our travel to the school and back."
Manjunath said, "It has been noticed that students from Pachchedoddi village are walking to school. I will take appropriate action to provide a vehicle from the MLA's grant to facilitate the students."
Read More