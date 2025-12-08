ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka | Students Walk 14 KM Daily To School, Submit Petition To CM Siddaramaiah Demanding Transport Facility

Students walking to their school in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka ( ETV Bharat )

Chamarajanagar: Without any transport facility, the students walk 14 km to the school every day in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. School students from Pachedoddi village in Hanur taluk of the Chamarajanagar district have written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting him to provide them with transport services. Due to the lack of adequate public transport facilities in Pachchedoddi village under Suleripalya Gram Panchayat in Hanur taluk, students waste two to three hours walking to the school. In the letter, the students have pointed out to Siddaramaiah and Hanur MLA MR Manjunath that the journey was affecting their studies. The stretch from where the a group of students walk (ETV Bharat) There are currently over 50 students in Pachchedoddi village, all of whom are studying in schools and colleges in Hajipur, Ramapur, Hanur, and Kollegal towns. However, there is no proper road and transport facility. Walking 7 km each in the morning and evening, they also run the risk from wild animals.