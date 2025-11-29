ETV Bharat / state

Students Vandalise BTC Secretariat Over Assam Cabinet Nod To Report On ST Status To 6 Communities

Kokrajhar: Students of the Bodoland University here on Saturday stormed the assembly hall of the BTC secretariat and vandalised its properties in protest against the Assam cabinet's approval of a report on granting ST status to six other communities of the state, officials said.

The tribal students took out a six-km-long march from the university campus to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) secretariat, where they broke through the barricades and barged into the assembly hall.

They vandalised the hall by breaking chairs and other furniture, they said. Additional security forces have been rushed to the spot, but tension prevails in the area and the situation is yet to be brought under control, the officials said.