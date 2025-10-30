1,700 Students To Participate In Kannada Rajyotsava, Says Minister Madhu Bangarappa
Madhu Bangarappa announced that a special Children’s Day program will be held on November 14, bringing together students, teachers, and parents.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Preparations are underway for this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava celebration to be held on 1 November at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru with Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa announcing that a record number of 1,700 students will participate in the cultural events. Among them, 700 students will represent government schools, marking a significant increase in participation compared to last year.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements with senior police and education department officials, the Minister said, "This is my third Rajyotsava as Education Minister. Last year, 1,100 students took part, including 300 from government schools. This time, 1,700 students will participate, with 700 being from government schools. All participants will receive certificates."
The Kannada Rajyotsava celebration will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader in attendance.
Highlighting recent developments in the education sector, Mr Bangarappa said that government schools are now receiving free electricity to support remedial learning. "This has helped teachers conduct after-hours classes more effectively," he noted.
He also announced that a special Children’s Day program will be held on November 14, bringing together students, teachers, and parents. The Chief Minister is expected to make key announcements for school and pre-university students on Kannada Rajyotsava Day. Additionally, an admission drive will be launched to encourage school enrolment across Karnataka.
Clarifications on Exam Policy and Teacher Recruitment
Addressing questions about the recent reduction of SSLC and PUC passing marks from 35% to 33%, the minister said, “This was not my personal decision but one based on public opinion. It will help rural and economically weaker students. The CBSE and ICSE boards already follow the 33% pass mark rule.”
On the issue of recruitment, Mr Bangarappa stated that more than 13,000 teachers have already been appointed. "In the coming academic year, around 32,000 to 33,000 teachers, including those already recruited, will be working across government, pre-university, and aided institutions," he said.
Senior officials present at the review meeting included Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh, Commissioner Vikas Kishore Suralkar, PUC Director Bharat S., and department officials Dr K. Vidyakumari, Basavarajendra, H.N. Gopalakrishna, and Krishnaji S. Karichannavar.
