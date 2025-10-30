ETV Bharat / state

1,700 Students To Participate In Kannada Rajyotsava, Says Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Bengaluru: Preparations are underway for this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava celebration to be held on 1 November at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, Bengaluru with Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa announcing that a record number of 1,700 students will participate in the cultural events. Among them, 700 students will represent government schools, marking a significant increase in participation compared to last year.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements with senior police and education department officials, the Minister said, "This is my third Rajyotsava as Education Minister. Last year, 1,100 students took part, including 300 from government schools. This time, 1,700 students will participate, with 700 being from government schools. All participants will receive certificates."

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa (Centre) addressing media (ETV Bharat)

The Kannada Rajyotsava celebration will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader in attendance.

Highlighting recent developments in the education sector, Mr Bangarappa said that government schools are now receiving free electricity to support remedial learning. "This has helped teachers conduct after-hours classes more effectively," he noted.