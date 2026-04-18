Fourth Student Death By Suicide In 2 Months At NIT Kurukshetra Triggers Protests, Demand For CBI Probe
Former student leader Jaswinder Singh Khaira urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order a high-level inquiry.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Kurukshetra: A spate of student suicides at the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has sparked massive protests on campus, with students alleging harassment by faculty and demanding a CBI investigation into the incidents.
The unrest intensified after a female second-year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science student from Bihar allegedly ended her life in the hostel room on April 16. Her death marks the fourth such case in just two months, raising serious concerns about student welfare and institutional accountability.
Protesting students have accused certain teachers, including professors and other administrative staff, of mental harassment, claiming academic pressure and alleged misconduct have created a hostile environment.
Some students specifically named a faculty member, alleging inappropriate behaviour and excessive pressure that they say contributed to the female student's death. They further claimed that complaints are often ignored, and those who speak out face retaliation.
Protesting students named one professor, Mahesh Gupta, for immense pressure by ordering them to be present on the campus via WhatsApp messages, that too during late hours, only to subject them to more mental harassment.
Students have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing a lack of faith in the local police. They also sought protection for complainants, fearing victimisation for coming forward.
Following hours of protest, the institute administration assured students that an internal inquiry committee would be constituted to investigate all recent cases. Authorities stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.
The administration has declared a 17-day 'preparatory' holiday, which began on Friday.
Responding to the controversy, police said the matter is under investigation but termed it 'sensitive', adding that detailed information would be shared only after verification. Officials indicated that the Superintendent of Police would brief the media once preliminary findings are consolidated.
The earlier cases include a 19-year-old male student from Telangana on February 16 and two 22-year-olds from Haryana on March 31 and April 9--all B Tech students who died by suicide under varying circumstances.
The issue has drawn wider attention, with former Kurukshetre University (KUK) student leader Jaswinder Singh Khaira urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order a high-level inquiry.
''The other night, the students held a protest demanding that the administrative office acknowledge their demands, but in vain. Hence, they raised their demand for a probe by the CBI, fearing victimisation for coming on record and for accountability and neutrality. The attitude of some professors at the institute is also questionable. Allegations of mental harassment of students are emerging, which should be investigated seriously. The silence of the NIT administration is deafening," Khaira told ETV Bharat on Friday evening.
He also questioned the lack of transparency in ongoing investigations.
Experts point to rising academic pressure and mental stress among students as contributing factors, though they stress that a thorough investigation is essential to determine the exact causes.
Commenting on the trend, Prof. Hardeep Lal Joshi, Head of the Psychology Department at Kurukshetra University, said multiple factors could contribute to such incidents, including academic pressure and personal stress. He noted that increasing expectations from parents and institutions can leave students feeling overwhelmed, sometimes pushing them toward extreme decisions.
With tensions still simmering, the spotlight is now on both the institute administration and investigating agencies to ensure accountability and restore student confidence.
With tensions still simmering, the spotlight is now on both the institute administration and investigating agencies to ensure accountability and restore student confidence.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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