ETV Bharat / state

Fourth Student Death By Suicide In 2 Months At NIT Kurukshetra Triggers Protests, Demand For CBI Probe

Unrest intesifed in NIT Kurukshetra after the death of Diksha Dubey on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Kurukshetra: A spate of student suicides at the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has sparked massive protests on campus, with students alleging harassment by faculty and demanding a CBI investigation into the incidents.

The unrest intensified after a female second-year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science student from Bihar allegedly ended her life in the hostel room on April 16. Her death marks the fourth such case in just two months, raising serious concerns about student welfare and institutional accountability.

Protesting students have accused certain teachers, including professors and other administrative staff, of mental harassment, claiming academic pressure and alleged misconduct have created a hostile environment.

Some students specifically named a faculty member, alleging inappropriate behaviour and excessive pressure that they say contributed to the female student's death. They further claimed that complaints are often ignored, and those who speak out face retaliation.

Protesting students named one professor, Mahesh Gupta, for immense pressure by ordering them to be present on the campus via WhatsApp messages, that too during late hours, only to subject them to more mental harassment.

Students have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing a lack of faith in the local police. They also sought protection for complainants, fearing victimisation for coming forward.

Following hours of protest, the institute administration assured students that an internal inquiry committee would be constituted to investigate all recent cases. Authorities stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

The administration has declared a 17-day 'preparatory' holiday, which began on Friday.

Responding to the controversy, police said the matter is under investigation but termed it 'sensitive', adding that detailed information would be shared only after verification. Officials indicated that the Superintendent of Police would brief the media once preliminary findings are consolidated.