ETV Bharat / state

Students Start Large-Scale Protest At SRFTI Campus, Sit-In Held At Jadavpur University In Support

Kolkata: The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) students on Tuesday launched a large-scale protest on the campus, sparking similar dissent in many educational institutes across West Bengal.

Amid the SRFTI students' call for a nationwide protest, film director Kamaleswar Mukherjee visited the campus on Tuesday to express his solidarity. However, as he was denied entry, he spoke to the protesters from outside the main gate.

On the other hand,a sit-in demonstration was organised at Jadavpur University while students of Aliah University and Indian Statistical Institute expressed their solidarity with SRFTI movement.

As previously announced, students began a protest on the SRFTI campus with chants of "Jai Bhim". The protesters are demanding protection of the institution's autonomy, safeguarding of students' freedom of expression, and ensuring a democratic environment on campus. They allege that there is an attempt to "saffronise" education and that the students' right to protest is being infringed upon. They said that students from various educational institutions across the country will join them in this movement.

Unable to enter the campus to meet the protesters, Kamaleswar Mukherjee addressed them from outside the main gate. "Cinema breaks down walls, yet now, walls are being built. Denying entry and preventing dialogue amounts to a violation of democratic rights. The struggle these students are engaged in is a fight to protect democratic rights and constitutional values. I stand with them," the director said.

Previously, actor Naseeruddin Shah had also issued a video message urging support for the SRFTI students.

On Tuesday afternoon, a sit-in protest was also organised at Jadavpur University. Anjil Das, a student at the university, stated that the protest was held to express solidarity with the movement at SRFTI and to protest against BJP’s policies in the education sector.

The SRFTI Students' Union earlier called for participation in demonstrations across universities, colleges, and educational institutions on October 27 against the 'saffronisation' of educational institutions and curtailment of students' right to protest.

Notably, there was an unrest on the SRFTI campus on September 27 following a conflict around an event organised by the 'Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat'. Students alleged that they were assaulted by outsiders while the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat levelled counter-allegations.