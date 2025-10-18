ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against AMU Student, Others For Damaging Public Property, Misbehaving With Contractor

Aligarh: The Civil Lines police in Aligarh has filed a case against a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for damaging public property and allegedly misbehaving with a contractor.

According to the police, MLC Prof Tariq Mansoor, former Vice Chancellor of AMU and National Vice President of the BJP, had installed 16 solar powered lights on the university campus using MLC funds. The lights were installed in the area around the engineering college. A poster was placed on each pillar which stated that the lights were installed with MLC funds.

A picture of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also printed on one side of the poster.

On October 16, some students objected to the posters stating AMU is a minority institution and should not display political symbols or images. During the protest, the students used a ladder to remove a plaque with the Chief Minister's picture from a solar light.