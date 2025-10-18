Case Filed Against AMU Student, Others For Damaging Public Property, Misbehaving With Contractor
Police said the students removed a plaque from a solar powered light with CM Yogi Adityanath's picture on it.
Aligarh: The Civil Lines police in Aligarh has filed a case against a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for damaging public property and allegedly misbehaving with a contractor.
According to the police, MLC Prof Tariq Mansoor, former Vice Chancellor of AMU and National Vice President of the BJP, had installed 16 solar powered lights on the university campus using MLC funds. The lights were installed in the area around the engineering college. A poster was placed on each pillar which stated that the lights were installed with MLC funds.
A picture of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also printed on one side of the poster.
On October 16, some students objected to the posters stating AMU is a minority institution and should not display political symbols or images. During the protest, the students used a ladder to remove a plaque with the Chief Minister's picture from a solar light.
A video of the incident was recorded and uploaded on social media and it went viral. The university administration and police swung into action following which a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station against AMU student Mohammad Rayyan and his companions for damaging public property and misbehaving with a contractor. The incident has sparked tension on the AMU campus.
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member Jai Yadav submitted a letter to the district administration demanding action on the incident.
Yadav stated that removing the Chief Minister's image reflects the mentality of the students. Former BJP district spokesperson and AMU alumni student Nishith Sharma had previously complained to the Ministry of Education of the Government of India and the district administration, following which the matter was taken into account. Civil Lines police station in-charge Pankaj Mishra stated that a case has been filed against student Rayyan and an unknown person under the Public Damage Prevention Act and action is being taken.
