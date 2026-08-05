State Govt Tries To Talk To Student Agitators In Jharkhand's Ranchi, Protesters Refuse Meeting With CM
Students stated if government truly wants to listen to them, the Chief Minister should personally visit the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and communicate with them.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated attempts to talk to students staging protest at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium against alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other competitive examinations.
Administrative officials, including the SDM and ADM, arrived at the protest site and conveyed the government's message to the protesters through student representatives. However, the students refused to accept the government's proposal and insisted on talks with their own conditions.
According to reports, the administration informed student leaders that Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished to meet the representatives of the agitators. A meeting was scheduled for this purpose at the Chief Minister's residence, and a limited number of student representatives were invited. Addressing the media, Soren said authorities had already taken action against individuals allegedly involved in recruitment irregularities, with several arrests made and investigations continuing through raids at multiple locations.
#WATCH | Ranchi SDM Kumar Rajat says, "They (protesting aspirants) have sought some time. They have been goven the same. They will then tell us. We will continue to be here..." https://t.co/SkNKodgmXp pic.twitter.com/7IMOdmAtlZ— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
The Chief Minister emphasized that the administration remains committed to ensuring accountability and expressed confidence that ongoing investigations would lead to a meaningful resolution. He also noted that while he had not yet spoken with the Union Home Minister on the matter, he would do so if necessary.
The officials appealed to the students to move forward towards a solution through dialogue. However, the protesting students refused to accept the proposal. They stated that the protest is not limited to any one organization or a few representatives, but rather the collective voice of students across the state. "Therefore, it would be inappropriate to decide on the entire movement by meeting only a few people," they said.
The students stated if the government truly wants to listen to them, the Chief Minister should personally visit the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and communicate with them. They said a dialogue held on an open platform will be more transparent and will maintain the trust of all students.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) over alleged irregularities in the exam | SDM Kumar Rajat and ADM Dhananjay Kumar reached the protest site to meet the protesting aspirants. On behalf of the CM, officers invited a 5-member delegation, representing the… pic.twitter.com/4twMnYM0Zt— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
Rakesh Kumar, one of the agitating students, stated, "We want concrete, written action on our demands, not just assurances. We have been protesting peacefully for the last several days, but no clear decision has yet been reached on our key demands," he said.
The students reiterated that the indefinite strike and agitation will continue until the government announces concrete action on their demands.
Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, decided to take water after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk urged him to do so during a video call. He made it clear, however, that the hunger strike and the satyagraha would continue until the government responded to the students’ demands.
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