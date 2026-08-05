ETV Bharat / state

State Govt Tries To Talk To Student Agitators In Jharkhand's Ranchi, Protesters Refuse Meeting With CM

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday initiated attempts to talk to students staging protest at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium against alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other competitive examinations.

Administrative officials, including the SDM and ADM, arrived at the protest site and conveyed the government's message to the protesters through student representatives. However, the students refused to accept the government's proposal and insisted on talks with their own conditions.

According to reports, the administration informed student leaders that Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished to meet the representatives of the agitators. A meeting was scheduled for this purpose at the Chief Minister's residence, and a limited number of student representatives were invited. Addressing the media, Soren said authorities had already taken action against individuals allegedly involved in recruitment irregularities, with several arrests made and investigations continuing through raids at multiple locations.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the administration remains committed to ensuring accountability and expressed confidence that ongoing investigations would lead to a meaningful resolution. He also noted that while he had not yet spoken with the Union Home Minister on the matter, he would do so if necessary.