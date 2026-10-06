Students Protest Over RSS-Linked Speakers At National Seminar In Central University Of Kerala
The seminar is being organised in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi, the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the university at the university library seminar hall.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Kasaragod: Strong protests erupted at the Central University of Kerala as student bodies including SFI, NSUI, MSF and AISF opposed a two-day national seminar marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram over the inclusion of RSS-linked leaders.
Scuffles broke out between the police and students outside the venue, prompting heavy police deployment after protesters threatened to block the event.
Later, the university issued a circular warning that obstructing the seminar, guests or the recitation of Vande Mataram would result in severe disciplinary and legal consequences.
The national seminar is being organised in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture, the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the Central University of Kerala at the university library seminar hall.
According to the official communication from the Sahitya Akademi, Prajna Pravah national convener J Nandakumar is the keynote speaker for the inaugural session. The primary cause of concern among the students is the participation of Nandakumar and the inclusion of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad as a co-organiser.
Student leaders pointed out that both Prajna Pravah and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad are organisations with ideological ties to the RSS. The office bearers of the student outfits said allowing individuals and groups associated with specific ideological factions to participate in a central university program severely questions the neutrality of the institution.
Meanwhile, the warning by the university specifically cited a legal amendment that could attract a penalty of up to three years of imprisonment and a fine. However, the protesting students alleged that the circular was a deliberate move to intimidate them.
The primary demand raised by the student organisations is that the university administration must provide absolute clarity regarding the nature and objective of the program, as well as the criteria used for inviting external organisations and speakers.
The SFI has openly declared that they will physically block Nandakumar if he arrives at the university. It also stated that they have no objection to commemorating the historical significance of Vande Mataram or organising an event that includes the first two stanzas of the national song.
The students' outfit further demanded that the historical context behind the 1937 decision to adopt only the first two stanzas of the song must be taken into consideration.
They emphasised that religious symbols or specific ideological narratives should not be imposed on the students under the pretext of presenting the complete version of the song, adding that secularism and pluralism must be fiercely protected in a campus that accommodates students from highly diverse backgrounds.
The MSF has clarified that they are not opposed to the commemoration of Vande Mataram, but demanded transparency regarding the objective of the event and the exact role of the university.
The NSUI alleged that the seminar is part of a broader agenda to saffronise the university and affirmed that they will continue their democratic protests against it.
The Sahitya Akademi has officially presented the program to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Writers and scholars from various states across the country are participating in the event.
In addition to the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies, the seminar will feature multiple sessions discussing various topics related to Vande Mataram.
The Akademi has also set up an exhibition and a discounted book sale at the venue. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will attend the valedictory session as the chief guest.
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