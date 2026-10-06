ETV Bharat / state

Students Protest Over RSS-Linked Speakers At National Seminar In Central University Of Kerala

Kasaragod: Strong protests erupted at the Central University of Kerala as student bodies including SFI, NSUI, MSF and AISF opposed a two-day national seminar marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram over the inclusion of RSS-linked leaders.

Scuffles broke out between the police and students outside the venue, prompting heavy police deployment after protesters threatened to block the event.

Later, the university issued a circular warning that obstructing the seminar, guests or the recitation of Vande Mataram would result in severe disciplinary and legal consequences.

The national seminar is being organised in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture, the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the Central University of Kerala at the university library seminar hall.

According to the official communication from the Sahitya Akademi, Prajna Pravah national convener J Nandakumar is the keynote speaker for the inaugural session. The primary cause of concern among the students is the participation of Nandakumar and the inclusion of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad as a co-organiser.

Student leaders pointed out that both Prajna Pravah and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad are organisations with ideological ties to the RSS. The office bearers of the student outfits said allowing individuals and groups associated with specific ideological factions to participate in a central university program severely questions the neutrality of the institution.

Meanwhile, the warning by the university specifically cited a legal amendment that could attract a penalty of up to three years of imprisonment and a fine. However, the protesting students alleged that the circular was a deliberate move to intimidate them.

The primary demand raised by the student organisations is that the university administration must provide absolute clarity regarding the nature and objective of the program, as well as the criteria used for inviting external organisations and speakers.