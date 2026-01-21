ETV Bharat / state

Students Protest As Delhi Police Exam Delayed In Kanpur, Centre Shifted After Chaos

Students gather outside an exam centre in Kanpur following disruptions during the Delhi Police recruitment test. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Kanpur: Chaos broke out at MGA College in Purwamir, under the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur, on Tuesday morning, when the first shift of the Delhi Police recruitment examination was scheduled to begin.

Students began protesting after the main gate of the examination centre did not open at the scheduled time. They explained that the gate should have been opened before 9 am, yet it remained closed at 9 am, causing frustration among candidates.

When the situation escalated, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chakeri arrived at the scene, pacified the students, and assured them that an examination would be held at a different centre on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, exam officials conducted the first shift at the Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Group of Colleges, also in the Maharajpur police station area. ACP Chakeri Abhishek Pandey confirmed this peaceful conduct.

He said that after hearing the students’ grievances on Tuesday, officials met with the exam organisers and decided to change the centre. They conducted the exam smoothly on Wednesday without any untoward incident. The officials also issued students' fresh admit cards on time.