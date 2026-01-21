Students Protest As Delhi Police Exam Delayed In Kanpur, Centre Shifted After Chaos
Angry candidates vandalise property after server issues delays Delhi Police exam, which was later conducted smoothly at a different centre, officials said on Wednesday.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Kanpur: Chaos broke out at MGA College in Purwamir, under the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur, on Tuesday morning, when the first shift of the Delhi Police recruitment examination was scheduled to begin.
Students began protesting after the main gate of the examination centre did not open at the scheduled time. They explained that the gate should have been opened before 9 am, yet it remained closed at 9 am, causing frustration among candidates.
When the situation escalated, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chakeri arrived at the scene, pacified the students, and assured them that an examination would be held at a different centre on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, exam officials conducted the first shift at the Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Group of Colleges, also in the Maharajpur police station area. ACP Chakeri Abhishek Pandey confirmed this peaceful conduct.
He said that after hearing the students’ grievances on Tuesday, officials met with the exam organisers and decided to change the centre. They conducted the exam smoothly on Wednesday without any untoward incident. The officials also issued students' fresh admit cards on time.
When ETV Bharat spoke to some candidates about the delays on Tuesday, they said the college management informed them of a server issue only around 10 am.
Students further alleged that, after their protest at MGA College in Purwamir on Tuesday, they were informed around 10.30 am that the exam was being cancelled due to technical problems, even though the exam was scheduled for 9 am and the gates should have been opened by 8.45 am.
On Tuesday, angry students reportedly entered the server room and vandalised property, damaging computers, chairs, glass doors, and other equipment.
SDM Narwal Vivek Mishra and ACP Chakeri Abhishek Pandey arrived and calmed the situation. Afterwards, the students agreed to take the exam at the alternate centre on Wednesday.
Also Read: