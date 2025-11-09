ETV Bharat / state

JNUSU President, Several Others Detained During Protest Against Rise In Pollution In Delhi

JNUSU officials and students protesting at India Gate ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest at India Gate against rise in air pollution in the national capital and the government's inability to address the issue. The protest dubbed, "Citizens of Delhi," included a large number of JNUSU officials and students, who spoke out against Delhi's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and the government's policies. However, a heavy police force was deployed at the scene as soon as the protest began. Shortly after, police detained several students. Among those detained were JNUSU President Aditi Mishra and several female students. During the protest, they raised the slogan "Clean Air, Everyone's Right."