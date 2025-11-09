JNUSU President, Several Others Detained During Protest Against Rise In Pollution In Delhi
The protesters alleged the government is trying to divert people's attention from the real causes of pollution.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 9:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday detained several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest at India Gate against rise in air pollution in the national capital and the government's inability to address the issue.
The protest dubbed, "Citizens of Delhi," included a large number of JNUSU officials and students, who spoke out against Delhi's deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and the government's policies.
However, a heavy police force was deployed at the scene as soon as the protest began. Shortly after, police detained several students. Among those detained were JNUSU President Aditi Mishra and several female students. During the protest, they raised the slogan "Clean Air, Everyone's Right."
Aditi stated that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is trying to divert the attention from the real causes of pollution. She alleged that the government's policies are 'anti-poor' and that no action is being taken against the industries and the wealthy responsible for the pollution.
Mishra said the government further contributed to rise in pollution by allowing people to burst firecrackers on Diwali. "Now, when citizens are raising their voices, they are being detained. The government and police are trying to suppress public voices. Citizens who come to peacefully protest against air pollution are also being stopped. This clearly shows that the government is more concerned about its image than the health of the common people," she said.
"Some students were protesting on Mansingh Road near India Gate. During the protest, they blocked Mansingh Road. They were subsequently detained. Legal action is being taken in the matter, said Devesh Mahala, DCP, New Delhi.
Also Read
Delhi Pollution: At 655, AQI 'Hazardous' This Morning; Govt Changes Office Timings