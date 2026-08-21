ETV Bharat / state

Students Protest Against Move To Merge Polytechnic With Skills University, State Labour Min Allays Fears

Hyderabad: Polytechnic students held protests here and in other places in Telangana on Thursday against the state government's move to merge polytechnics with its Young India Skills University. The students were supported by BRSV, the students' wing of BRS.

Demanding the withdrawal of a Government Order (GO) over the merger, the protesting students expressed fears that they would not get lateral entry into the second year of engineering after completing polytechnic (diploma in engineering).

Holding placards that read 'stop merger of polytechnic colleges in SHAKTI department', they raised slogans like 'say no to SHAKTI'.

"Polytechnic students have been joining B Tech second year through lateral entry for a long time. But now, we don't have entry into BTech with this GO. We have to study Plus Two and then appear for B Tech entrance. We are going to lose several years," a protesting student told media persons.