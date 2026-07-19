Uttar Pradesh: Students Protest Against Demolition Notice To Jauhar University, Demand Rollback
Students hold protest Rampur arguing that demolition would disrupt the education of nearly 3,000 students.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Rampur: Hundreds of students at Jauhar University staged a protest in Rampur on Saturday, urging the authorities to cancel the demolition notice for university buildings.
They argued that this action would interrupt their education and create uncertainty for nearly 3,000 students. Carrying placards, the protesters also called for the removal of a counseling camp set up near the university. They pointed out that many professional and specialized courses offered by the university are not available at any other college or university in Rampur.
The students stressed that demolishing the university buildings would jeopardize their academic future and disrupt their studies.
"The demolition order directly impacts our education and our future. We urge the authorities to withdraw it immediately and ensure that academic activities continue without interruption," said the protesting students.
The protesters said that some individuals were encouraging students to enroll in other institutions without recognizing that courses like B.Pharma, D Pharma, and ANM are not available or have very few seats elsewhere in the district.
According to the students, other institutions do not have the capacity to accommodate thousands of students if the university must close or its buildings get demolished. They also demanded that authorities inspect all educational institutions uniformly instead of focusing on just one university.
Yusuf Ali, a first-year BA LLB student who participated in the protest, stated that the demolition notice was not in the students' interest. He called for the immediate cancellation of the demolition notice and alleged that counseling staff stationed outside the university were misleading students—a practice he insisted must stop immediately.
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