ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Students Protest Against Demolition Notice To Jauhar University, Demand Rollback

Rampur: Hundreds of students at Jauhar University staged a protest in Rampur on Saturday, urging the authorities to cancel the demolition notice for university buildings.

They argued that this action would interrupt their education and create uncertainty for nearly 3,000 students. Carrying placards, the protesters also called for the removal of a counseling camp set up near the university. They pointed out that many professional and specialized courses offered by the university are not available at any other college or university in Rampur.

The students stressed that demolishing the university buildings would jeopardize their academic future and disrupt their studies.

"The demolition order directly impacts our education and our future. We urge the authorities to withdraw it immediately and ensure that academic activities continue without interruption," said the protesting students.