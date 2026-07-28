PhD Scholar Dies of Electrocution On Panjab University Campus, Students Protest
Victim identified as Jyoti from Haryana; protesters gather outside Vice Chancellor's office as police and the university begin probe into the incident.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: A research scholar died after getting electrocuted at Panjab University, triggering student protests, who sought a fair probe in the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, who was pursuing her PhD in the university's microbiology department. She lived in hostel number 8.
The accident occurred while the scholar was walking from hostel number 8 to hostel number 10. As soon as she crossed the footpath, she got electrocuted. People immediately rushed her to the hospital in Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The incident evoked massive anger among students on the university campus. Following the incident, a large number of students gathered outside the Vice Chancellor (VC) office and raised slogans against the university administration. The protesters also attempted to break open the gates of the VC office.
The police teams deployed at the spot were trying to pacify the students and to bring the situation under control. The university administration and the police are investigating the incident. However, no official statement has been made by the PU administration and the police over the incident.
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