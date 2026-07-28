ETV Bharat / state

PhD Scholar Dies of Electrocution On Panjab University Campus, Students Protest

Chandigarh: A research scholar died after getting electrocuted at Panjab University, triggering student protests, who sought a fair probe in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, who was pursuing her PhD in the university's microbiology department. She lived in hostel number 8.

The accident occurred while the scholar was walking from hostel number 8 to hostel number 10. As soon as she crossed the footpath, she got electrocuted. People immediately rushed her to the hospital in Sector 16, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.