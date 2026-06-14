ETV Bharat / state

Chaos At Bihar's Patliputra Railway Station As Police Constable Candidates Create Ruckus

According to eyewitnesses, Rana led police personnel with a pistol in his hand. Even as chaos prevailed on the station premises, police used tear gas and lathi-charge. The protesters were gradually removed from the tracks and station premises.

Railway Inspector General Jitendra Rana, Railway Superintendent of Police, personnel of RPF, and district rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the students to clear the tracks, but the latter refused to relent. A scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police during which the agitated students pelted stones, injuring several police officers and personnel, Rana.

Angered by the remote location of the station and overcrowded trains, a large number of students descended onto the railway tracks and protested. Many lay down on the tracks and demanded the cancellation of the exam while disrupting train operations. The commotion disrupted the movement of several trains, including Rajdhani Express.

In view of the commotion, police personnel have been deployed at Patliputra station and surrounding areas. The railway administration is working to restore normal train operations even as the administration has launched an investigation into the incident and is attempting to identify those involved in the disturbance.

Ramanuj Pathak, a candidate, said there was only one train for Araria and Katihar. "Candidates slated to appear the exam in the first shift had arrived at the station to board the train, but it was already crowded. This irked the candidates who demanded the train be stopped or another train be arranged for them," he said.

Candidates protest at the railway station (ETV Bharat)

Another candidate, Kanhaiya, said 10,000 to 15,000 candidates were present at the station. "The train arrived already fully loaded, which prevented thousands of students at Danapur and Patliputra stations from boarding it. When we couldn't board the train, we started protesting. During this, there was stone pelting and the police even opened fire. We missed our exams because of the train. We want the exams cancelled."

Photo shows Railway IG Jitendra Rana holding a pistol (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, Rana, said the station was overcrowded and police were trying to pacify the candidates. "However, some people pelted stones at the police, leading to a law and order situation. Police had to fire in the air to control the situation. The situation is normal at present," he said.

Rana said an FIR is being registered regarding the incident. "Footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the station premises is being examined. Those involved in the disturbance and vandalism will be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them. Additional police force has been deployed at the railway station and security has been tightened," he said.

Students protesting on the railway tracks (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the written examination, conducted by the Central Selection Board, has begun in 38 districts of the state. More than 1,00,000 candidates have applied for 4,210 posts. This includes 1,685 posts of Prohibition Constables, 2,417 of Ward Inspectors, and 108 of Mobile Squad Constables.